Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will House to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brian Brown to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Kenny Clark on injured reserve. Activated OL Alex Light from exempt status. Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Signed CB Michael Hunter to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Marquis Flowers. Signed WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jacob Firlotte and LB Otha Peters Jr.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F John Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Rochester F Yannick Veilleux and Hartford F Peter Holland two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant and San Diego Fs Matt Berry and Corey Tropp one game.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Nikita Korostelev from Jacksonville (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Morgan Adams-Moisan to Maine (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Jake Marchment to a professional tryout.
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Griffen Molino from Newfoundland (ECHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Added G Alex Zion as emergency backup.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Steve McParland to San Diego (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Louie Rowe.
READING ROYALS — Traded G Charlie Millen to Orlando.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Traded D Kevin Lohan to Orlando.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned F Jake Marchment to San Diego (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Nick Saracino to Binghamton (AHL).
GEORGIA TECH — Suspended LB Charlie Thomas from the Quick Lane Bowl.
