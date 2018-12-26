Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will House to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Brian Brown to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Kenny Clark on injured reserve. Activated OL Alex Light from exempt status. Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Signed CB Michael Hunter to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Marquis Flowers. Signed WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jacob Firlotte and LB Otha Peters Jr.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Karl Alzner from Laval (AHL). Placed D David Schlemko on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F John Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rochester F Yannick Veilleux and Hartford F Peter Holland two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant and San Diego Fs Matt Berry and Corey Tropp one game.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Nikita Korostelev from Jacksonville (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Morgan Adams-Moisan to Maine (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Jake Marchment to a professional tryout.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Griffen Molino from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Added G Alex Zion as emergency backup.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Steve McParland to San Diego (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Louie Rowe.

READING ROYALS — Traded G Charlie Millen to Orlando.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Traded D Kevin Lohan to Orlando.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned F Jake Marchment to San Diego (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Nick Saracino to Binghamton (AHL).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Announced women’s assistant basketball coach Nicole Mealing will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

GEORGIA TECH — Suspended LB Charlie Thomas from the Quick Lane Bowl.

