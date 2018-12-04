Listen Live Sports

Week 13

December 4, 2018
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 5246 1448 3798
Pittsburgh 4965 1117 3848
L.A. Chargers 4793 1502 3291
New England 4741 1460 3281
Indianapolis 4535 1283 3252
Houston 4488 1689 2799
Baltimore 4484 1550 2934
Denver 4388 1590 2798
Cleveland 4324 1447 2877
Oakland 4163 1264 2899
Jacksonville 4022 1335 2687
Cincinnati 3976 1140 2836
Tennessee 3722 1352 2370
Miami 3625 1232 2393
N.Y. Jets 3612 1303 2309
Buffalo 3428 1453 1975
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 3380 1047 2333
Buffalo 3530 1284 2246
Jacksonville 3787 1301 2486
Pittsburgh 3947 1205 2742
L.A. Chargers 4019 1248 2771
Tennessee 4091 1437 2654
Houston 4098 1096 3002
Indianapolis 4174 1249 2925
New England 4430 1280 3150
N.Y. Jets 4517 1540 2977
Denver 4593 1465 3128
Oakland 4759 1839 2920
Miami 4793 1736 3057
Cleveland 4953 1637 3316
Kansas City 5004 1464 3540
Cincinnati 5197 1840 3357
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 5312 1178 4134
L.A. Rams 5279 1673 3606
New Orleans 4759 1529 3230
Green Bay 4567 1268 3299
Atlanta 4531 948 3583
Carolina 4522 1690 2832
San Francisco 4359 1550 2809
Minnesota 4331 1033 3298
Philadelphia 4329 1239 3090
Seattle 4239 1786 2453
Chicago 4219 1385 2834
N.Y. Giants 4202 1150 3052
Detroit 4080 1217 2863
Dallas 3982 1579 2403
Washington 3881 1399 2482
Arizona 2872 1032 1840
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 3815 1030 2785
Dallas 3818 1095 2723
Minnesota 3933 1190 2743
San Francisco 4185 1298 2887
Green Bay 4222 1534 2688
Carolina 4236 1155 3081
Detroit 4254 1437 2817
New Orleans 4256 905 3351
Arizona 4336 1691 2645
L.A. Rams 4408 1421 2987
Washington 4409 1233 3176
Seattle 4409 1401 3008
Philadelphia 4416 1244 3172
N.Y. Giants 4532 1499 3033
Atlanta 4730 1568 3162
Tampa Bay 4745 1452 3293
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 437.2 120.7 316.5
Pittsburgh 413.8 93.1 320.7
L.A. Chargers 399.4 125.2 274.2
New England 395.1 121.7 273.4
Indianapolis 377.9 106.9 271.0
Houston 374.0 140.8 233.2
Baltimore 373.7 129.2 244.5
Denver 365.7 132.5 233.2
Cleveland 360.3 120.6 239.8
Oakland 346.9 105.3 241.6
Jacksonville 335.2 111.2 223.9
Cincinnati 331.3 95.0 236.3
Tennessee 310.2 112.7 197.5
Miami 302.1 102.7 199.4
N.Y. Jets 301.0 108.6 192.4
Buffalo 285.7 121.1 164.6
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 281.7 87.2 194.4
Buffalo 294.2 107.0 187.2
Jacksonville 315.6 108.4 207.2
Pittsburgh 328.9 100.4 228.5
L.A. Chargers 334.9 104.0 230.9
Tennessee 340.9 119.8 221.2
Houston 341.5 91.3 250.2
Indianapolis 347.8 104.1 243.8
New England 369.2 106.7 262.5
N.Y. Jets 376.4 128.3 248.1
Denver 382.8 122.1 260.7
Oakland 396.6 153.2 243.3
Miami 399.4 144.7 254.8
Cleveland 412.8 136.4 276.3
Kansas City 417.0 122.0 295.0
Cincinnati 433.1 153.3 279.8
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 442.7 98.2 344.5
L.A. Rams 439.9 139.4 300.5
New Orleans 396.6 127.4 269.2
Green Bay 380.6 105.7 274.9
Atlanta 377.6 79.0 298.6
Carolina 376.8 140.8 236.0
San Francisco 363.2 129.2 234.1
Minnesota 360.9 86.1 274.8
Philadelphia 360.8 103.2 257.5
Seattle 353.2 148.8 204.4
Chicago 351.6 115.4 236.2
N.Y. Giants 350.2 95.8 254.3
Detroit 340.0 101.4 238.6
Dallas 331.8 131.6 200.2
Washington 323.4 116.6 206.8
Arizona 239.3 86.0 153.3
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 317.9 85.8 232.1
Dallas 318.2 91.2 226.9
Minnesota 327.8 99.2 228.6
San Francisco 348.8 108.2 240.6
Green Bay 351.8 127.8 224.0
Carolina 353.0 96.2 256.8
Detroit 354.5 119.8 234.8
New Orleans 354.7 75.4 279.2
Arizona 361.3 140.9 220.4
L.A. Rams 367.3 118.4 248.9
Washington 367.4 102.8 264.7
Seattle 367.4 116.8 250.7
Philadelphia 368.0 103.7 264.3
N.Y. Giants 377.7 124.9 252.8
Atlanta 394.2 130.7 263.5
Tampa Bay 395.4 121.0 274.4

