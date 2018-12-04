|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|5246
|1448
|3798
|Pittsburgh
|4965
|1117
|3848
|L.A. Chargers
|4793
|1502
|3291
|New England
|4741
|1460
|3281
|Indianapolis
|4535
|1283
|3252
|Houston
|4488
|1689
|2799
|Baltimore
|4484
|1550
|2934
|Denver
|4388
|1590
|2798
|Cleveland
|4324
|1447
|2877
|Oakland
|4163
|1264
|2899
|Jacksonville
|4022
|1335
|2687
|Cincinnati
|3976
|1140
|2836
|Tennessee
|3722
|1352
|2370
|Miami
|3625
|1232
|2393
|N.Y. Jets
|3612
|1303
|2309
|Buffalo
|3428
|1453
|1975
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|3380
|1047
|2333
|Buffalo
|3530
|1284
|2246
|Jacksonville
|3787
|1301
|2486
|Pittsburgh
|3947
|1205
|2742
|L.A. Chargers
|4019
|1248
|2771
|Tennessee
|4091
|1437
|2654
|Houston
|4098
|1096
|3002
|Indianapolis
|4174
|1249
|2925
|New England
|4430
|1280
|3150
|N.Y. Jets
|4517
|1540
|2977
|Denver
|4593
|1465
|3128
|Oakland
|4759
|1839
|2920
|Miami
|4793
|1736
|3057
|Cleveland
|4953
|1637
|3316
|Kansas City
|5004
|1464
|3540
|Cincinnati
|5197
|1840
|3357
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|5312
|1178
|4134
|L.A. Rams
|5279
|1673
|3606
|New Orleans
|4759
|1529
|3230
|Green Bay
|4567
|1268
|3299
|Atlanta
|4531
|948
|3583
|Carolina
|4522
|1690
|2832
|San Francisco
|4359
|1550
|2809
|Minnesota
|4331
|1033
|3298
|Philadelphia
|4329
|1239
|3090
|Seattle
|4239
|1786
|2453
|Chicago
|4219
|1385
|2834
|N.Y. Giants
|4202
|1150
|3052
|Detroit
|4080
|1217
|2863
|Dallas
|3982
|1579
|2403
|Washington
|3881
|1399
|2482
|Arizona
|2872
|1032
|1840
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|3815
|1030
|2785
|Dallas
|3818
|1095
|2723
|Minnesota
|3933
|1190
|2743
|San Francisco
|4185
|1298
|2887
|Green Bay
|4222
|1534
|2688
|Carolina
|4236
|1155
|3081
|Detroit
|4254
|1437
|2817
|New Orleans
|4256
|905
|3351
|Arizona
|4336
|1691
|2645
|L.A. Rams
|4408
|1421
|2987
|Washington
|4409
|1233
|3176
|Seattle
|4409
|1401
|3008
|Philadelphia
|4416
|1244
|3172
|N.Y. Giants
|4532
|1499
|3033
|Atlanta
|4730
|1568
|3162
|Tampa Bay
|4745
|1452
|3293
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|437.2
|120.7
|316.5
|Pittsburgh
|413.8
|93.1
|320.7
|L.A. Chargers
|399.4
|125.2
|274.2
|New England
|395.1
|121.7
|273.4
|Indianapolis
|377.9
|106.9
|271.0
|Houston
|374.0
|140.8
|233.2
|Baltimore
|373.7
|129.2
|244.5
|Denver
|365.7
|132.5
|233.2
|Cleveland
|360.3
|120.6
|239.8
|Oakland
|346.9
|105.3
|241.6
|Jacksonville
|335.2
|111.2
|223.9
|Cincinnati
|331.3
|95.0
|236.3
|Tennessee
|310.2
|112.7
|197.5
|Miami
|302.1
|102.7
|199.4
|N.Y. Jets
|301.0
|108.6
|192.4
|Buffalo
|285.7
|121.1
|164.6
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|281.7
|87.2
|194.4
|Buffalo
|294.2
|107.0
|187.2
|Jacksonville
|315.6
|108.4
|207.2
|Pittsburgh
|328.9
|100.4
|228.5
|L.A. Chargers
|334.9
|104.0
|230.9
|Tennessee
|340.9
|119.8
|221.2
|Houston
|341.5
|91.3
|250.2
|Indianapolis
|347.8
|104.1
|243.8
|New England
|369.2
|106.7
|262.5
|N.Y. Jets
|376.4
|128.3
|248.1
|Denver
|382.8
|122.1
|260.7
|Oakland
|396.6
|153.2
|243.3
|Miami
|399.4
|144.7
|254.8
|Cleveland
|412.8
|136.4
|276.3
|Kansas City
|417.0
|122.0
|295.0
|Cincinnati
|433.1
|153.3
|279.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|442.7
|98.2
|344.5
|L.A. Rams
|439.9
|139.4
|300.5
|New Orleans
|396.6
|127.4
|269.2
|Green Bay
|380.6
|105.7
|274.9
|Atlanta
|377.6
|79.0
|298.6
|Carolina
|376.8
|140.8
|236.0
|San Francisco
|363.2
|129.2
|234.1
|Minnesota
|360.9
|86.1
|274.8
|Philadelphia
|360.8
|103.2
|257.5
|Seattle
|353.2
|148.8
|204.4
|Chicago
|351.6
|115.4
|236.2
|N.Y. Giants
|350.2
|95.8
|254.3
|Detroit
|340.0
|101.4
|238.6
|Dallas
|331.8
|131.6
|200.2
|Washington
|323.4
|116.6
|206.8
|Arizona
|239.3
|86.0
|153.3
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|317.9
|85.8
|232.1
|Dallas
|318.2
|91.2
|226.9
|Minnesota
|327.8
|99.2
|228.6
|San Francisco
|348.8
|108.2
|240.6
|Green Bay
|351.8
|127.8
|224.0
|Carolina
|353.0
|96.2
|256.8
|Detroit
|354.5
|119.8
|234.8
|New Orleans
|354.7
|75.4
|279.2
|Arizona
|361.3
|140.9
|220.4
|L.A. Rams
|367.3
|118.4
|248.9
|Washington
|367.4
|102.8
|264.7
|Seattle
|367.4
|116.8
|250.7
|Philadelphia
|368.0
|103.7
|264.3
|N.Y. Giants
|377.7
|124.9
|252.8
|Atlanta
|394.2
|130.7
|263.5
|Tampa Bay
|395.4
|121.0
|274.4
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.