Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 5687 1542 4145 Pittsburgh 5305 1157 4148 New England 5162 1537 3625 L.A. Chargers 5081 1587 3494 Indianapolis 4971 1333 3638 Baltimore 4805 1748 3057 Houston 4803 1778 3025 Cleveland 4672 1563 3109 Denver 4662 1693 2969 Oakland 4517 1319 3198 Jacksonville 4277 1395 2882 Cincinnati 4273 1284 2989 Tennessee 4148 1616 2532 Miami 4037 1421 2616 N.Y. Jets 3860 1381 2479 Buffalo 3796 1629 2167

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 3778 1362 2416 Baltimore 3821 1141 2680 Jacksonville 4213 1565 2648 Pittsburgh 4301 1260 3041 L.A. Chargers 4314 1392 2922 Tennessee 4346 1497 2849 Indianapolis 4489 1338 3151 Houston 4534 1146 3388 New England 4842 1469 3373 N.Y. Jets 4885 1716 3169 Denver 4984 1549 3435 Oakland 5099 1879 3220 Miami 5214 1813 3401 Kansas City 5325 1662 3663 Cleveland 5346 1733 3613 Cincinnati 5485 1925 3560

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Tampa Bay 5591 1283 4308 L.A. Rams 5493 1725 3768 New Orleans 5057 1629 3428 Carolina 4915 1786 3129 Atlanta 4875 1055 3820 Green Bay 4867 1406 3461 San Francisco 4748 1634 3114 Minnesota 4607 1110 3497 N.Y. Giants 4604 1377 3227 Philadelphia 4585 1273 3312 Dallas 4558 1720 2838 Chicago 4513 1579 2934 Seattle 4513 2000 2513 Detroit 4298 1339 2959 Washington 4169 1483 2686 Arizona 3151 1093 2058

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 4029 1082 2947 Dallas 4074 1129 2945 Minnesota 4207 1404 2803 San Francisco 4459 1401 3058 Detroit 4533 1498 3035 New Orleans 4535 1009 3526 Arizona 4554 1813 2741 Green Bay 4566 1641 2925 Carolina 4584 1271 3313 Seattle 4685 1478 3207 L.A. Rams 4702 1615 3087 Washington 4811 1460 3351 N.Y. Giants 4820 1583 3237 Philadelphia 4992 1386 3606 Atlanta 5030 1706 3324 Tampa Bay 5043 1552 3491

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 437.5 118.6 318.8 Pittsburgh 408.1 89.0 319.1 New England 397.1 118.2 278.8 L.A. Chargers 390.8 122.1 268.8 Indianapolis 382.4 102.5 279.8 Baltimore 369.6 134.5 235.2 Houston 369.5 136.8 232.7 Cleveland 359.4 120.2 239.2 Denver 358.6 130.2 228.4 Oakland 347.5 101.5 246.0 Jacksonville 329.0 107.3 221.7 Cincinnati 328.7 98.8 229.9 Tennessee 319.1 124.3 194.8 Miami 310.5 109.3 201.2 N.Y. Jets 296.9 106.2 190.7 Buffalo 292.0 125.3 166.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Buffalo 290.6 104.8 185.8 Baltimore 293.9 87.8 206.2 Jacksonville 324.1 120.4 203.7 Pittsburgh 330.8 96.9 233.9 L.A. Chargers 331.8 107.1 224.8 Tennessee 334.3 115.2 219.2 Indianapolis 345.3 102.9 242.4 Houston 348.8 88.2 260.6 New England 372.5 113.0 259.5 N.Y. Jets 375.8 132.0 243.8 Denver 383.4 119.2 264.2 Oakland 392.2 144.5 247.7 Miami 401.1 139.5 261.6 Kansas City 409.6 127.8 281.8 Cleveland 411.2 133.3 277.9 Cincinnati 421.9 148.1 273.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 430.1 98.7 331.4 L.A. Rams 422.5 132.7 289.8 New Orleans 389.0 125.3 263.7 Carolina 378.1 137.4 240.7 Atlanta 375.0 81.2 293.8 Green Bay 374.4 108.2 266.2 San Francisco 365.2 125.7 239.5 Minnesota 354.4 85.4 269.0 N.Y. Giants 354.2 105.9 248.2 Philadelphia 352.7 97.9 254.8 Dallas 350.6 132.3 218.3 Chicago 347.2 121.5 225.7 Seattle 347.2 153.8 193.3 Detroit 330.6 103.0 227.6 Washington 320.7 114.1 206.6 Arizona 242.4 84.1 158.3

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 309.9 83.2 226.7 Dallas 313.4 86.8 226.5 Minnesota 323.6 108.0 215.6 San Francisco 343.0 107.8 235.2 Detroit 348.7 115.2 233.5 New Orleans 348.8 77.6 271.2 Arizona 350.3 139.5 210.8 Green Bay 351.2 126.2 225.0 Carolina 352.6 97.8 254.8 Seattle 360.4 113.7 246.7 L.A. Rams 361.7 124.2 237.5 Washington 370.1 112.3 257.8 N.Y. Giants 370.8 121.8 249.0 Philadelphia 384.0 106.6 277.4 Atlanta 386.9 131.2 255.7 Tampa Bay 387.9 119.4 268.5

