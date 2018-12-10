Listen Live Sports

Week 15

December 10, 2018 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 5687 1542 4145
Pittsburgh 5305 1157 4148
New England 5162 1537 3625
L.A. Chargers 5081 1587 3494
Indianapolis 4971 1333 3638
Baltimore 4805 1748 3057
Houston 4803 1778 3025
Cleveland 4672 1563 3109
Denver 4662 1693 2969
Oakland 4517 1319 3198
Jacksonville 4277 1395 2882
Cincinnati 4273 1284 2989
Tennessee 4148 1616 2532
Miami 4037 1421 2616
N.Y. Jets 3860 1381 2479
Buffalo 3796 1629 2167
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Buffalo 3778 1362 2416
Baltimore 3821 1141 2680
Jacksonville 4213 1565 2648
Pittsburgh 4301 1260 3041
L.A. Chargers 4314 1392 2922
Tennessee 4346 1497 2849
Indianapolis 4489 1338 3151
Houston 4534 1146 3388
New England 4842 1469 3373
N.Y. Jets 4885 1716 3169
Denver 4984 1549 3435
Oakland 5099 1879 3220
Miami 5214 1813 3401
Kansas City 5325 1662 3663
Cleveland 5346 1733 3613
Cincinnati 5485 1925 3560
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 5591 1283 4308
L.A. Rams 5493 1725 3768
New Orleans 5057 1629 3428
Carolina 4915 1786 3129
Atlanta 4875 1055 3820
Green Bay 4867 1406 3461
San Francisco 4748 1634 3114
N.Y. Giants 4604 1377 3227
Philadelphia 4585 1273 3312
Dallas 4558 1720 2838
Chicago 4513 1579 2934
Minnesota 4331 1033 3298
Detroit 4298 1339 2959
Seattle 4239 1786 2453
Washington 4169 1483 2686
Arizona 3151 1093 2058
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 3933 1190 2743
Chicago 4029 1082 2947
Dallas 4074 1129 2945
Seattle 4409 1401 3008
San Francisco 4459 1401 3058
Detroit 4533 1498 3035
New Orleans 4535 1009 3526
Arizona 4554 1813 2741
Green Bay 4566 1641 2925
Carolina 4584 1271 3313
L.A. Rams 4702 1615 3087
Washington 4811 1460 3351
N.Y. Giants 4820 1583 3237
Philadelphia 4992 1386 3606
Atlanta 5030 1706 3324
Tampa Bay 5043 1552 3491
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 437.5 118.6 318.8
Pittsburgh 408.1 89.0 319.1
New England 397.1 118.2 278.8
L.A. Chargers 390.8 122.1 268.8
Indianapolis 382.4 102.5 279.8
Baltimore 369.6 134.5 235.2
Houston 369.5 136.8 232.7
Cleveland 359.4 120.2 239.2
Denver 358.6 130.2 228.4
Oakland 347.5 101.5 246.0
Jacksonville 329.0 107.3 221.7
Cincinnati 328.7 98.8 229.9
Tennessee 319.1 124.3 194.8
Miami 310.5 109.3 201.2
N.Y. Jets 296.9 106.2 190.7
Buffalo 292.0 125.3 166.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Buffalo 290.6 104.8 185.8
Baltimore 293.9 87.8 206.2
Jacksonville 324.1 120.4 203.7
Pittsburgh 330.8 96.9 233.9
L.A. Chargers 331.8 107.1 224.8
Tennessee 334.3 115.2 219.2
Indianapolis 345.3 102.9 242.4
Houston 348.8 88.2 260.6
New England 372.5 113.0 259.5
N.Y. Jets 375.8 132.0 243.8
Denver 383.4 119.2 264.2
Oakland 392.2 144.5 247.7
Miami 401.1 139.5 261.6
Kansas City 409.6 127.8 281.8
Cleveland 411.2 133.3 277.9
Cincinnati 421.9 148.1 273.8
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 430.1 98.7 331.4
L.A. Rams 422.5 132.7 289.8
New Orleans 389.0 125.3 263.7
Carolina 378.1 137.4 240.7
Atlanta 375.0 81.2 293.8
Green Bay 374.4 108.2 266.2
San Francisco 365.2 125.7 239.5
Minnesota 360.9 86.1 274.8
N.Y. Giants 354.2 105.9 248.2
Seattle 353.2 148.8 204.4
Philadelphia 352.7 97.9 254.8
Dallas 350.6 132.3 218.3
Chicago 347.2 121.5 225.7
Detroit 330.6 103.0 227.6
Washington 320.7 114.1 206.6
Arizona 242.4 84.1 158.3
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 309.9 83.2 226.7
Dallas 313.4 86.8 226.5
Minnesota 327.8 99.2 228.6
San Francisco 343.0 107.8 235.2
Detroit 348.7 115.2 233.5
New Orleans 348.8 77.6 271.2
Arizona 350.3 139.5 210.8
Green Bay 351.2 126.2 225.0
Carolina 352.6 97.8 254.8
L.A. Rams 361.7 124.2 237.5
Seattle 367.4 116.8 250.7
Washington 370.1 112.3 257.8
N.Y. Giants 370.8 121.8 249.0
Philadelphia 384.0 106.6 277.4
Atlanta 386.9 131.2 255.7
Tampa Bay 387.9 119.4 268.5

