|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|5982
|1602
|4380
|L.A. Chargers
|5488
|1706
|3782
|Pittsburgh
|5305
|1157
|4148
|New England
|5162
|1537
|3625
|Indianapolis
|4971
|1333
|3638
|Baltimore
|4805
|1744
|3061
|Houston
|4803
|1778
|3025
|Cleveland
|4672
|1563
|3109
|Denver
|4662
|1693
|2969
|Oakland
|4517
|1319
|3198
|Jacksonville
|4277
|1395
|2882
|Cincinnati
|4273
|1284
|2989
|Tennessee
|4148
|1616
|2532
|Miami
|4037
|1421
|2616
|N.Y. Jets
|3860
|1381
|2479
|Buffalo
|3796
|1629
|2167
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|3778
|1362
|2416
|Baltimore
|3822
|1141
|2681
|Jacksonville
|4213
|1565
|2648
|Pittsburgh
|4301
|1260
|3041
|Tennessee
|4346
|1497
|2849
|Indianapolis
|4489
|1338
|3151
|Houston
|4534
|1146
|3388
|L.A. Chargers
|4608
|1452
|3156
|New England
|4842
|1469
|3373
|N.Y. Jets
|4885
|1716
|3169
|Denver
|4984
|1549
|3435
|Oakland
|5099
|1879
|3220
|Miami
|5214
|1813
|3401
|Cleveland
|5346
|1733
|3613
|Cincinnati
|5485
|1925
|3560
|Kansas City
|5732
|1777
|3955
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|5591
|1283
|4308
|L.A. Rams
|5493
|1725
|3768
|New Orleans
|5057
|1629
|3428
|Carolina
|4915
|1786
|3129
|Atlanta
|4875
|1055
|3820
|Green Bay
|4867
|1406
|3461
|San Francisco
|4748
|1634
|3114
|Minnesota
|4607
|1110
|3497
|N.Y. Giants
|4604
|1377
|3227
|Philadelphia
|4585
|1273
|3312
|Dallas
|4558
|1720
|2838
|Chicago
|4513
|1579
|2934
|Seattle
|4513
|2000
|2513
|Detroit
|4298
|1339
|2959
|Washington
|4169
|1483
|2686
|Arizona
|3151
|1093
|2058
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|4029
|1082
|2947
|Dallas
|4074
|1129
|2945
|Minnesota
|4207
|1404
|2803
|San Francisco
|4459
|1401
|3058
|Detroit
|4533
|1498
|3035
|New Orleans
|4535
|1009
|3526
|Arizona
|4554
|1813
|2741
|Green Bay
|4566
|1641
|2925
|Carolina
|4584
|1271
|3313
|Seattle
|4685
|1478
|3207
|L.A. Rams
|4702
|1615
|3087
|Washington
|4811
|1460
|3351
|N.Y. Giants
|4820
|1583
|3237
|Philadelphia
|4992
|1386
|3606
|Atlanta
|5030
|1706
|3324
|Tampa Bay
|5043
|1552
|3491
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|427.3
|114.4
|312.9
|Pittsburgh
|408.1
|89.0
|319.1
|New England
|397.1
|118.2
|278.8
|L.A. Chargers
|392.0
|121.9
|270.1
|Indianapolis
|382.4
|102.5
|279.8
|Baltimore
|369.6
|134.2
|235.5
|Houston
|369.5
|136.8
|232.7
|Cleveland
|359.4
|120.2
|239.2
|Denver
|358.6
|130.2
|228.4
|Oakland
|347.5
|101.5
|246.0
|Jacksonville
|329.0
|107.3
|221.7
|Cincinnati
|328.7
|98.8
|229.9
|Tennessee
|319.1
|124.3
|194.8
|Miami
|310.5
|109.3
|201.2
|N.Y. Jets
|296.9
|106.2
|190.7
|Buffalo
|292.0
|125.3
|166.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|290.6
|104.8
|185.8
|Baltimore
|294.0
|87.8
|206.2
|Jacksonville
|324.1
|120.4
|203.7
|L.A. Chargers
|329.1
|103.7
|225.4
|Pittsburgh
|330.8
|96.9
|233.9
|Tennessee
|334.3
|115.2
|219.2
|Indianapolis
|345.3
|102.9
|242.4
|Houston
|348.8
|88.2
|260.6
|New England
|372.5
|113.0
|259.5
|N.Y. Jets
|375.8
|132.0
|243.8
|Denver
|383.4
|119.2
|264.2
|Oakland
|392.2
|144.5
|247.7
|Miami
|401.1
|139.5
|261.6
|Kansas City
|409.4
|126.9
|282.5
|Cleveland
|411.2
|133.3
|277.9
|Cincinnati
|421.9
|148.1
|273.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|430.1
|98.7
|331.4
|L.A. Rams
|422.5
|132.7
|289.8
|New Orleans
|389.0
|125.3
|263.7
|Carolina
|378.1
|137.4
|240.7
|Atlanta
|375.0
|81.2
|293.8
|Green Bay
|374.4
|108.2
|266.2
|San Francisco
|365.2
|125.7
|239.5
|Minnesota
|354.4
|85.4
|269.0
|N.Y. Giants
|354.2
|105.9
|248.2
|Philadelphia
|352.7
|97.9
|254.8
|Dallas
|350.6
|132.3
|218.3
|Chicago
|347.2
|121.5
|225.7
|Seattle
|347.2
|153.8
|193.3
|Detroit
|330.6
|103.0
|227.6
|Washington
|320.7
|114.1
|206.6
|Arizona
|242.4
|84.1
|158.3
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|309.9
|83.2
|226.7
|Dallas
|313.4
|86.8
|226.5
|Minnesota
|323.6
|108.0
|215.6
|San Francisco
|343.0
|107.8
|235.2
|Detroit
|348.7
|115.2
|233.5
|New Orleans
|348.8
|77.6
|271.2
|Arizona
|350.3
|139.5
|210.8
|Green Bay
|351.2
|126.2
|225.0
|Carolina
|352.6
|97.8
|254.8
|Seattle
|360.4
|113.7
|246.7
|L.A. Rams
|361.7
|124.2
|237.5
|Washington
|370.1
|112.3
|257.8
|N.Y. Giants
|370.8
|121.8
|249.0
|Philadelphia
|384.0
|106.6
|277.4
|Atlanta
|386.9
|131.2
|255.7
|Tampa Bay
|387.9
|119.4
|268.5
