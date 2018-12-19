Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 15

December 19, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 5982 1602 4380
Pittsburgh 5681 1315 4366
New England 5530 1633 3897
L.A. Chargers 5488 1706 3782
Indianapolis 5341 1511 3830
Baltimore 5175 1986 3189
Houston 5089 1825 3264
Cleveland 4981 1697 3284
Denver 4932 1725 3207
Oakland 4814 1387 3427
Cincinnati 4567 1455 3112
Jacksonville 4469 1567 2902
Tennessee 4449 1831 2618
Miami 4230 1577 2653
N.Y. Jets 4178 1471 2707
Buffalo 4108 1746 2362
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 4063 1226 2837
Buffalo 4091 1467 2624
Jacksonville 4458 1674 2784
Tennessee 4606 1544 3062
L.A. Chargers 4608 1452 3156
Pittsburgh 4669 1356 3313
Indianapolis 4781 1450 3331
Houston 4852 1236 3616
N.Y. Jets 5171 1763 3408
New England 5218 1627 3591
Denver 5293 1683 3610
Oakland 5393 2050 3343
Cleveland 5616 1765 3851
Miami 5632 2033 3599
Kansas City 5732 1777 3955
Cincinnati 5782 1993 3789
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 5900 1807 4093
Tampa Bay 5832 1368 4464
New Orleans 5403 1784 3619
Atlanta 5310 1270 4040
Green Bay 5190 1494 3696
Carolina 5162 1884 3278
San Francisco 5099 1728 3371
Minnesota 5025 1330 3695
Philadelphia 4966 1384 3582
Seattle 4898 2168 2730
N.Y. Giants 4864 1424 3440
Dallas 4850 1832 3018
Chicago 4842 1676 3166
Detroit 4611 1444 3167
Washington 4414 1592 2822
Arizona 3404 1153 2251
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 4352 1170 3182
Minnesota 4400 1560 2840
Dallas 4444 1307 3137
New Orleans 4782 1107 3675
San Francisco 4844 1569 3275
Detroit 4845 1615 3230
Green Bay 4895 1738 3157
Carolina 4930 1426 3504
Arizona 4989 2028 2961
Washington 5003 1632 3371
Seattle 5036 1572 3464
L.A. Rams 5083 1726 3357
N.Y. Giants 5121 1798 3323
Atlanta 5283 1766 3517
Philadelphia 5399 1468 3931
Tampa Bay 5413 1794 3619
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 427.3 114.4 312.9
Pittsburgh 405.8 93.9 311.9
New England 395.0 116.6 278.4
L.A. Chargers 392.0 121.9 270.1
Indianapolis 381.5 107.9 273.6
Baltimore 369.6 141.9 227.8
Houston 363.5 130.4 233.1
Cleveland 355.8 121.2 234.6
Denver 352.3 123.2 229.1
Oakland 343.9 99.1 244.8
Cincinnati 326.2 103.9 222.3
Jacksonville 319.2 111.9 207.3
Tennessee 317.8 130.8 187.0
Miami 302.1 112.6 189.5
N.Y. Jets 298.4 105.1 193.4
Buffalo 293.4 124.7 168.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 290.2 87.6 202.6
Buffalo 292.2 104.8 187.4
Jacksonville 318.4 119.6 198.9
Tennessee 329.0 110.3 218.7
L.A. Chargers 329.1 103.7 225.4
Pittsburgh 333.5 96.9 236.6
Indianapolis 341.5 103.6 237.9
Houston 346.6 88.3 258.3
N.Y. Jets 369.4 125.9 243.4
New England 372.7 116.2 256.5
Denver 378.1 120.2 257.9
Oakland 385.2 146.4 238.8
Cleveland 401.1 126.1 275.1
Miami 402.3 145.2 257.1
Kansas City 409.4 126.9 282.5
Cincinnati 413.0 142.4 270.6
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 421.4 129.1 292.4
Tampa Bay 416.6 97.7 318.9
New Orleans 385.9 127.4 258.5
Atlanta 379.3 90.7 288.6
Green Bay 370.7 106.7 264.0
Carolina 368.7 134.6 234.1
San Francisco 364.2 123.4 240.8
Minnesota 358.9 95.0 263.9
Philadelphia 354.7 98.9 255.9
Seattle 349.9 154.9 195.0
N.Y. Giants 347.4 101.7 245.7
Dallas 346.4 130.9 215.6
Chicago 345.9 119.7 226.1
Detroit 329.4 103.1 226.2
Washington 315.3 113.7 201.6
Arizona 243.1 82.4 160.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 310.9 83.6 227.3
Minnesota 314.3 111.4 202.9
Dallas 317.4 93.4 224.1
New Orleans 341.6 79.1 262.5
San Francisco 346.0 112.1 233.9
Detroit 346.1 115.4 230.7
Green Bay 349.6 124.1 225.5
Carolina 352.1 101.9 250.3
Arizona 356.4 144.9 211.5
Washington 357.4 116.6 240.8
Seattle 359.7 112.3 247.4
L.A. Rams 363.1 123.3 239.8
N.Y. Giants 365.8 128.4 237.4
Atlanta 377.4 126.1 251.2
Philadelphia 385.6 104.9 280.8
Tampa Bay 386.6 128.1 258.5

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth