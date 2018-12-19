Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 5982 1602 4380 Pittsburgh 5681 1315 4366 New England 5530 1633 3897 L.A. Chargers 5488 1706 3782 Indianapolis 5341 1511 3830 Baltimore 5175 1986 3189 Houston 5089 1825 3264 Cleveland 4981 1697 3284 Denver 4932 1725 3207 Oakland 4814 1387 3427 Cincinnati 4567 1455 3112 Jacksonville 4469 1567 2902 Tennessee 4449 1831 2618 Miami 4230 1577 2653 N.Y. Jets 4178 1471 2707 Buffalo 4108 1746 2362

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 4063 1226 2837 Buffalo 4091 1467 2624 Jacksonville 4458 1674 2784 Tennessee 4606 1544 3062 L.A. Chargers 4608 1452 3156 Pittsburgh 4669 1356 3313 Indianapolis 4781 1450 3331 Houston 4852 1236 3616 N.Y. Jets 5171 1763 3408 New England 5218 1627 3591 Denver 5293 1683 3610 Oakland 5393 2050 3343 Cleveland 5616 1765 3851 Miami 5632 2033 3599 Kansas City 5732 1777 3955 Cincinnati 5782 1993 3789

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 5900 1807 4093 Tampa Bay 5832 1368 4464 New Orleans 5403 1784 3619 Atlanta 5310 1270 4040 Green Bay 5190 1494 3696 Carolina 5162 1884 3278 San Francisco 5099 1728 3371 Minnesota 5025 1330 3695 Philadelphia 4966 1384 3582 Seattle 4898 2168 2730 N.Y. Giants 4864 1424 3440 Dallas 4850 1832 3018 Chicago 4842 1676 3166 Detroit 4611 1444 3167 Washington 4414 1592 2822 Arizona 3404 1153 2251

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 4352 1170 3182 Minnesota 4400 1560 2840 Dallas 4444 1307 3137 New Orleans 4782 1107 3675 San Francisco 4844 1569 3275 Detroit 4845 1615 3230 Green Bay 4895 1738 3157 Carolina 4930 1426 3504 Arizona 4989 2028 2961 Washington 5003 1632 3371 Seattle 5036 1572 3464 L.A. Rams 5083 1726 3357 N.Y. Giants 5121 1798 3323 Atlanta 5283 1766 3517 Philadelphia 5399 1468 3931 Tampa Bay 5413 1794 3619

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 427.3 114.4 312.9 Pittsburgh 405.8 93.9 311.9 New England 395.0 116.6 278.4 L.A. Chargers 392.0 121.9 270.1 Indianapolis 381.5 107.9 273.6 Baltimore 369.6 141.9 227.8 Houston 363.5 130.4 233.1 Cleveland 355.8 121.2 234.6 Denver 352.3 123.2 229.1 Oakland 343.9 99.1 244.8 Cincinnati 326.2 103.9 222.3 Jacksonville 319.2 111.9 207.3 Tennessee 317.8 130.8 187.0 Miami 302.1 112.6 189.5 N.Y. Jets 298.4 105.1 193.4 Buffalo 293.4 124.7 168.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 290.2 87.6 202.6 Buffalo 292.2 104.8 187.4 Jacksonville 318.4 119.6 198.9 Tennessee 329.0 110.3 218.7 L.A. Chargers 329.1 103.7 225.4 Pittsburgh 333.5 96.9 236.6 Indianapolis 341.5 103.6 237.9 Houston 346.6 88.3 258.3 N.Y. Jets 369.4 125.9 243.4 New England 372.7 116.2 256.5 Denver 378.1 120.2 257.9 Oakland 385.2 146.4 238.8 Cleveland 401.1 126.1 275.1 Miami 402.3 145.2 257.1 Kansas City 409.4 126.9 282.5 Cincinnati 413.0 142.4 270.6

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Rams 421.4 129.1 292.4 Tampa Bay 416.6 97.7 318.9 New Orleans 385.9 127.4 258.5 Atlanta 379.3 90.7 288.6 Green Bay 370.7 106.7 264.0 Carolina 368.7 134.6 234.1 San Francisco 364.2 123.4 240.8 Minnesota 358.9 95.0 263.9 Philadelphia 354.7 98.9 255.9 Seattle 349.9 154.9 195.0 N.Y. Giants 347.4 101.7 245.7 Dallas 346.4 130.9 215.6 Chicago 345.9 119.7 226.1 Detroit 329.4 103.1 226.2 Washington 315.3 113.7 201.6 Arizona 243.1 82.4 160.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 310.9 83.6 227.3 Minnesota 314.3 111.4 202.9 Dallas 317.4 93.4 224.1 New Orleans 341.6 79.1 262.5 San Francisco 346.0 112.1 233.9 Detroit 346.1 115.4 230.7 Green Bay 349.6 124.1 225.5 Carolina 352.1 101.9 250.3 Arizona 356.4 144.9 211.5 Washington 357.4 116.6 240.8 Seattle 359.7 112.3 247.4 L.A. Rams 363.1 123.3 239.8 N.Y. Giants 365.8 128.4 237.4 Atlanta 377.4 126.1 251.2 Philadelphia 385.6 104.9 280.8 Tampa Bay 386.6 128.1 258.5

