Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 5246 1448 3798 Pittsburgh 4965 1117 3848 L.A. Chargers 4793 1502 3291 New England 4741 1460 3281 Indianapolis 4535 1283 3252 Houston 4488 1689 2799 Baltimore 4484 1550 2934 Denver 4388 1590 2798 Cleveland 4324 1447 2877 Jacksonville 4277 1395 2882 Oakland 4163 1264 2899 Tennessee 4148 1616 2532 Cincinnati 3978 1140 2838 Miami 3625 1232 2393 N.Y. Jets 3612 1303 2309 Buffalo 3428 1453 1975

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 3380 1047 2333 Buffalo 3530 1284 2246 Pittsburgh 3947 1205 2742 L.A. Chargers 4019 1248 2771 Houston 4098 1096 3002 Indianapolis 4174 1249 2925 Jacksonville 4213 1565 2648 Tennessee 4346 1497 2849 New England 4430 1280 3150 N.Y. Jets 4517 1540 2977 Denver 4595 1465 3130 Oakland 4759 1839 2920 Miami 4793 1736 3057 Cleveland 4953 1637 3316 Kansas City 5004 1464 3540 Cincinnati 5197 1840 3357

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Tampa Bay 5312 1178 4134 L.A. Rams 5279 1673 3606 New Orleans 4759 1529 3230 Green Bay 4567 1268 3299 Atlanta 4531 948 3583 Carolina 4522 1690 2832 San Francisco 4359 1550 2809 Minnesota 4331 1033 3298 Philadelphia 4329 1239 3090 Seattle 4239 1786 2453 Chicago 4219 1385 2834 N.Y. Giants 4202 1150 3052 Detroit 4080 1217 2863 Dallas 3982 1578 2404 Washington 3881 1399 2482 Arizona 2872 1032 1840

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 3815 1030 2785 Dallas 3818 1095 2723 Minnesota 3933 1190 2743 San Francisco 4185 1298 2887 Green Bay 4222 1534 2688 Carolina 4236 1155 3081 Detroit 4254 1437 2817 New Orleans 4256 904 3352 Arizona 4336 1691 2645 L.A. Rams 4408 1421 2987 Washington 4409 1233 3176 Seattle 4409 1401 3008 Philadelphia 4416 1244 3172 N.Y. Giants 4532 1499 3033 Atlanta 4730 1568 3162 Tampa Bay 4745 1452 3293

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 437.2 120.7 316.5 Pittsburgh 413.8 93.1 320.7 L.A. Chargers 399.4 125.2 274.2 New England 395.1 121.7 273.4 Indianapolis 377.9 106.9 271.0 Houston 374.0 140.8 233.2 Baltimore 373.7 129.2 244.5 Denver 365.7 132.5 233.2 Cleveland 360.3 120.6 239.8 Oakland 346.9 105.3 241.6 Cincinnati 331.5 95.0 236.5 Jacksonville 329.0 107.3 221.7 Tennessee 319.1 124.3 194.8 Miami 302.1 102.7 199.4 N.Y. Jets 301.0 108.6 192.4 Buffalo 285.7 121.1 164.6

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 281.7 87.2 194.4 Buffalo 294.2 107.0 187.2 Jacksonville 324.1 120.4 203.7 Pittsburgh 328.9 100.4 228.5 Tennessee 334.3 115.2 219.2 L.A. Chargers 334.9 104.0 230.9 Houston 341.5 91.3 250.2 Indianapolis 347.8 104.1 243.8 New England 369.2 106.7 262.5 N.Y. Jets 376.4 128.3 248.1 Denver 382.9 122.1 260.8 Oakland 396.6 153.2 243.3 Miami 399.4 144.7 254.8 Cleveland 412.8 136.4 276.3 Kansas City 417.0 122.0 295.0 Cincinnati 433.1 153.3 279.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 442.7 98.2 344.5 L.A. Rams 439.9 139.4 300.5 New Orleans 396.6 127.4 269.2 Green Bay 380.6 105.7 274.9 Atlanta 377.6 79.0 298.6 Carolina 376.8 140.8 236.0 San Francisco 363.2 129.2 234.1 Minnesota 360.9 86.1 274.8 Philadelphia 360.8 103.2 257.5 Seattle 353.2 148.8 204.4 Chicago 351.6 115.4 236.2 N.Y. Giants 350.2 95.8 254.3 Detroit 340.0 101.4 238.6 Dallas 331.8 131.5 200.3 Washington 323.4 116.6 206.8 Arizona 239.3 86.0 153.3

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 317.9 85.8 232.1 Dallas 318.2 91.2 226.9 Minnesota 327.8 99.2 228.6 San Francisco 348.8 108.2 240.6 Green Bay 351.8 127.8 224.0 Carolina 353.0 96.2 256.8 Detroit 354.5 119.8 234.8 New Orleans 354.7 75.3 279.3 Arizona 361.3 140.9 220.4 L.A. Rams 367.3 118.4 248.9 Washington 367.4 102.8 264.7 Seattle 367.4 116.8 250.7 Philadelphia 368.0 103.7 264.3 N.Y. Giants 377.7 124.9 252.8 Atlanta 394.2 130.7 263.5 Tampa Bay 395.4 121.0 274.4

