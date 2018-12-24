Listen Live Sports

Week 16

December 24, 2018 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 6401 1756 4645
Pittsburgh 6110 1380 4730
New England 5920 1906 4014
Indianapolis 5743 1560 4183
L.A. Chargers 5686 1757 3929
Baltimore 5536 2145 3391
Cleveland 5474 1843 3631
Houston 5460 1887 3573
Denver 4932 1725 3207
Oakland 4814 1387 3427
Cincinnati 4776 1557 3219
Tennessee 4740 1930 2810
Jacksonville 4713 1693 3020
N.Y. Jets 4548 1518 3030
Miami 4413 1639 2774
Buffalo 4397 1818 2579
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 4261 1277 2984
Buffalo 4481 1740 2741
Jacksonville 4641 1736 2905
Tennessee 4898 1705 3193
L.A. Chargers 4969 1611 3358
Pittsburgh 5039 1413 3626
Indianapolis 5173 1533 3640
Denver 5293 1683 3610
Houston 5371 1293 4078
Oakland 5393 2050 3343
New England 5507 1699 3808
N.Y. Jets 5711 1890 3821
Cleveland 5825 1867 3958
Miami 5876 2159 3717
Kansas City 6196 1987 4209
Cincinnati 6275 2139 4136
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 6361 2076 4285
Tampa Bay 6215 1431 4784
New Orleans 5773 1841 3932
Atlanta 5737 1464 4273
Green Bay 5730 1621 4109
Carolina 5598 2025 3573
Philadelphia 5485 1441 4044
San Francisco 5378 1775 3603
Minnesota 5365 1430 3935
Seattle 5362 2378 2984
N.Y. Giants 5256 1507 3749
Chicago 5170 1769 3401
Dallas 5082 1912 3170
Detroit 4834 1530 3304
Washington 4706 1753 2953
Arizona 3667 1257 2410
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 4623 1646 2977
Chicago 4631 1217 3414
Dallas 4827 1370 3457
San Francisco 5169 1659 3510
Detroit 5185 1715 3470
New Orleans 5211 1172 4039
Green Bay 5268 1788 3480
Washington 5294 1731 3563
L.A. Rams 5346 1830 3516
Carolina 5357 1620 3737
Arizona 5450 2297 3153
Seattle 5455 1726 3729
N.Y. Giants 5523 1847 3676
Tampa Bay 5645 1874 3771
Atlanta 5719 1907 3812
Philadelphia 5770 1530 4240
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 426.7 117.1 309.7
Pittsburgh 407.3 92.0 315.3
New England 394.7 127.1 267.6
Indianapolis 382.9 104.0 278.9
L.A. Chargers 379.1 117.1 261.9
Baltimore 369.1 143.0 226.1
Cleveland 364.9 122.9 242.1
Houston 364.0 125.8 238.2
Denver 352.3 123.2 229.1
Oakland 343.9 99.1 244.8
Cincinnati 318.4 103.8 214.6
Tennessee 316.0 128.7 187.3
Jacksonville 314.2 112.9 201.3
N.Y. Jets 303.2 101.2 202.0
Miami 294.2 109.3 184.9
Buffalo 293.1 121.2 171.9
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 284.1 85.1 198.9
Buffalo 298.7 116.0 182.7
Jacksonville 309.4 115.7 193.7
Tennessee 326.5 113.7 212.9
L.A. Chargers 331.3 107.4 223.9
Pittsburgh 335.9 94.2 241.7
Indianapolis 344.9 102.2 242.7
Houston 358.1 86.2 271.9
New England 367.1 113.3 253.9
Denver 378.1 120.2 257.9
N.Y. Jets 380.7 126.0 254.7
Oakland 385.2 146.4 238.8
Cleveland 388.3 124.5 263.9
Miami 391.7 143.9 247.8
Kansas City 413.1 132.5 280.6
Cincinnati 418.3 142.6 275.7
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 424.1 138.4 285.7
Tampa Bay 414.3 95.4 318.9
New Orleans 384.9 122.7 262.1
Atlanta 382.5 97.6 284.9
Green Bay 382.0 108.1 273.9
Carolina 373.2 135.0 238.2
Philadelphia 365.7 96.1 269.6
San Francisco 358.5 118.3 240.2
Minnesota 357.7 95.3 262.3
Seattle 357.5 158.5 198.9
N.Y. Giants 350.4 100.5 249.9
Chicago 344.7 117.9 226.7
Dallas 338.8 127.5 211.3
Detroit 322.3 102.0 220.3
Washington 313.7 116.9 196.9
Arizona 244.5 83.8 160.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 308.2 109.7 198.5
Chicago 308.7 81.1 227.6
Dallas 321.8 91.3 230.5
San Francisco 344.6 110.6 234.0
Detroit 345.7 114.3 231.3
New Orleans 347.4 78.1 269.3
Green Bay 351.2 119.2 232.0
Washington 352.9 115.4 237.5
L.A. Rams 356.4 122.0 234.4
Carolina 357.1 108.0 249.1
Arizona 363.3 153.1 210.2
Seattle 363.7 115.1 248.6
N.Y. Giants 368.2 123.1 245.1
Tampa Bay 376.3 124.9 251.4
Atlanta 381.3 127.1 254.1
Philadelphia 384.7 102.0 282.7

