|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|6401
|1756
|4645
|Pittsburgh
|6110
|1380
|4730
|New England
|5920
|1906
|4014
|Indianapolis
|5743
|1560
|4183
|L.A. Chargers
|5686
|1757
|3929
|Baltimore
|5536
|2145
|3391
|Cleveland
|5474
|1843
|3631
|Houston
|5460
|1887
|3573
|Denver
|5232
|1825
|3407
|Oakland
|5087
|1501
|3586
|Cincinnati
|4776
|1557
|3219
|Tennessee
|4740
|1930
|2810
|Jacksonville
|4713
|1693
|3020
|N.Y. Jets
|4548
|1518
|3030
|Miami
|4413
|1639
|2774
|Buffalo
|4397
|1818
|2579
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|4261
|1277
|2984
|Buffalo
|4481
|1740
|2741
|Jacksonville
|4641
|1736
|2905
|Tennessee
|4898
|1705
|3193
|L.A. Chargers
|4969
|1611
|3358
|Pittsburgh
|5039
|1413
|3626
|Indianapolis
|5173
|1533
|3640
|Houston
|5371
|1293
|4078
|New England
|5507
|1699
|3808
|Denver
|5566
|1797
|3769
|Oakland
|5693
|2150
|3543
|N.Y. Jets
|5711
|1890
|3821
|Cleveland
|5825
|1867
|3958
|Miami
|5876
|2159
|3717
|Kansas City
|6196
|1987
|4209
|Cincinnati
|6275
|2139
|4136
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|6361
|2076
|4285
|Tampa Bay
|6215
|1431
|4784
|New Orleans
|5773
|1841
|3932
|Atlanta
|5737
|1464
|4273
|Green Bay
|5730
|1621
|4109
|Carolina
|5598
|2025
|3573
|Philadelphia
|5485
|1441
|4044
|San Francisco
|5378
|1775
|3603
|Minnesota
|5365
|1430
|3935
|Seattle
|5362
|2378
|2984
|N.Y. Giants
|5256
|1507
|3749
|Chicago
|5170
|1769
|3401
|Dallas
|5082
|1912
|3170
|Detroit
|4834
|1530
|3304
|Washington
|4706
|1753
|2953
|Arizona
|3667
|1257
|2410
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|4623
|1646
|2977
|Chicago
|4631
|1217
|3414
|Dallas
|4827
|1370
|3457
|San Francisco
|5169
|1659
|3510
|Detroit
|5185
|1715
|3470
|New Orleans
|5211
|1172
|4039
|Green Bay
|5268
|1788
|3480
|Washington
|5294
|1731
|3563
|L.A. Rams
|5346
|1830
|3516
|Carolina
|5357
|1620
|3737
|Arizona
|5450
|2297
|3153
|Seattle
|5455
|1726
|3729
|N.Y. Giants
|5523
|1847
|3676
|Tampa Bay
|5645
|1874
|3771
|Atlanta
|5719
|1907
|3812
|Philadelphia
|5770
|1530
|4240
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|426.7
|117.1
|309.7
|Pittsburgh
|407.3
|92.0
|315.3
|New England
|394.7
|127.1
|267.6
|Indianapolis
|382.9
|104.0
|278.9
|L.A. Chargers
|379.1
|117.1
|261.9
|Baltimore
|369.1
|143.0
|226.1
|Cleveland
|364.9
|122.9
|242.1
|Houston
|364.0
|125.8
|238.2
|Denver
|348.8
|121.7
|227.1
|Oakland
|339.1
|100.1
|239.1
|Cincinnati
|318.4
|103.8
|214.6
|Tennessee
|316.0
|128.7
|187.3
|Jacksonville
|314.2
|112.9
|201.3
|N.Y. Jets
|303.2
|101.2
|202.0
|Miami
|294.2
|109.3
|184.9
|Buffalo
|293.1
|121.2
|171.9
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|284.1
|85.1
|198.9
|Buffalo
|298.7
|116.0
|182.7
|Jacksonville
|309.4
|115.7
|193.7
|Tennessee
|326.5
|113.7
|212.9
|L.A. Chargers
|331.3
|107.4
|223.9
|Pittsburgh
|335.9
|94.2
|241.7
|Indianapolis
|344.9
|102.2
|242.7
|Houston
|358.1
|86.2
|271.9
|New England
|367.1
|113.3
|253.9
|Denver
|371.1
|119.8
|251.3
|Oakland
|379.5
|143.3
|236.2
|N.Y. Jets
|380.7
|126.0
|254.7
|Cleveland
|388.3
|124.5
|263.9
|Miami
|391.7
|143.9
|247.8
|Kansas City
|413.1
|132.5
|280.6
|Cincinnati
|418.3
|142.6
|275.7
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|424.1
|138.4
|285.7
|Tampa Bay
|414.3
|95.4
|318.9
|New Orleans
|384.9
|122.7
|262.1
|Atlanta
|382.5
|97.6
|284.9
|Green Bay
|382.0
|108.1
|273.9
|Carolina
|373.2
|135.0
|238.2
|Philadelphia
|365.7
|96.1
|269.6
|San Francisco
|358.5
|118.3
|240.2
|Minnesota
|357.7
|95.3
|262.3
|Seattle
|357.5
|158.5
|198.9
|N.Y. Giants
|350.4
|100.5
|249.9
|Chicago
|344.7
|117.9
|226.7
|Dallas
|338.8
|127.5
|211.3
|Detroit
|322.3
|102.0
|220.3
|Washington
|313.7
|116.9
|196.9
|Arizona
|244.5
|83.8
|160.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|308.2
|109.7
|198.5
|Chicago
|308.7
|81.1
|227.6
|Dallas
|321.8
|91.3
|230.5
|San Francisco
|344.6
|110.6
|234.0
|Detroit
|345.7
|114.3
|231.3
|New Orleans
|347.4
|78.1
|269.3
|Green Bay
|351.2
|119.2
|232.0
|Washington
|352.9
|115.4
|237.5
|L.A. Rams
|356.4
|122.0
|234.4
|Carolina
|357.1
|108.0
|249.1
|Arizona
|363.3
|153.1
|210.2
|Seattle
|363.7
|115.1
|248.6
|N.Y. Giants
|368.2
|123.1
|245.1
|Tampa Bay
|376.3
|124.9
|251.4
|Atlanta
|381.3
|127.1
|254.1
|Philadelphia
|384.7
|102.0
|282.7
