Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 6401 1756 4645 Pittsburgh 6110 1380 4730 New England 5920 1906 4014 Indianapolis 5743 1560 4183 L.A. Chargers 5686 1757 3929 Baltimore 5536 2145 3391 Cleveland 5474 1843 3631 Houston 5460 1887 3573 Denver 5232 1825 3407 Oakland 5087 1501 3586 Cincinnati 4776 1557 3219 Tennessee 4740 1930 2810 Jacksonville 4713 1693 3020 N.Y. Jets 4548 1518 3030 Miami 4413 1639 2774 Buffalo 4397 1818 2579

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 4261 1277 2984 Buffalo 4481 1740 2741 Jacksonville 4641 1736 2905 Tennessee 4898 1705 3193 L.A. Chargers 4969 1611 3358 Pittsburgh 5039 1413 3626 Indianapolis 5173 1533 3640 Houston 5371 1293 4078 New England 5507 1699 3808 Denver 5566 1797 3769 Oakland 5693 2150 3543 N.Y. Jets 5711 1890 3821 Cleveland 5825 1867 3958 Miami 5876 2159 3717 Kansas City 6196 1987 4209 Cincinnati 6275 2139 4136

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 6361 2076 4285 Tampa Bay 6215 1431 4784 New Orleans 5773 1841 3932 Atlanta 5737 1464 4273 Green Bay 5730 1621 4109 Carolina 5598 2025 3573 Philadelphia 5485 1441 4044 San Francisco 5378 1775 3603 Minnesota 5365 1430 3935 Seattle 5362 2378 2984 N.Y. Giants 5256 1507 3749 Chicago 5170 1769 3401 Dallas 5082 1912 3170 Detroit 4834 1530 3304 Washington 4706 1753 2953 Arizona 3667 1257 2410

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 4623 1646 2977 Chicago 4631 1217 3414 Dallas 4827 1370 3457 San Francisco 5169 1659 3510 Detroit 5185 1715 3470 New Orleans 5211 1172 4039 Green Bay 5268 1788 3480 Washington 5294 1731 3563 L.A. Rams 5346 1830 3516 Carolina 5357 1620 3737 Arizona 5450 2297 3153 Seattle 5455 1726 3729 N.Y. Giants 5523 1847 3676 Tampa Bay 5645 1874 3771 Atlanta 5719 1907 3812 Philadelphia 5770 1530 4240

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 426.7 117.1 309.7 Pittsburgh 407.3 92.0 315.3 New England 394.7 127.1 267.6 Indianapolis 382.9 104.0 278.9 L.A. Chargers 379.1 117.1 261.9 Baltimore 369.1 143.0 226.1 Cleveland 364.9 122.9 242.1 Houston 364.0 125.8 238.2 Denver 348.8 121.7 227.1 Oakland 339.1 100.1 239.1 Cincinnati 318.4 103.8 214.6 Tennessee 316.0 128.7 187.3 Jacksonville 314.2 112.9 201.3 N.Y. Jets 303.2 101.2 202.0 Miami 294.2 109.3 184.9 Buffalo 293.1 121.2 171.9

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 284.1 85.1 198.9 Buffalo 298.7 116.0 182.7 Jacksonville 309.4 115.7 193.7 Tennessee 326.5 113.7 212.9 L.A. Chargers 331.3 107.4 223.9 Pittsburgh 335.9 94.2 241.7 Indianapolis 344.9 102.2 242.7 Houston 358.1 86.2 271.9 New England 367.1 113.3 253.9 Denver 371.1 119.8 251.3 Oakland 379.5 143.3 236.2 N.Y. Jets 380.7 126.0 254.7 Cleveland 388.3 124.5 263.9 Miami 391.7 143.9 247.8 Kansas City 413.1 132.5 280.6 Cincinnati 418.3 142.6 275.7

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Rams 424.1 138.4 285.7 Tampa Bay 414.3 95.4 318.9 New Orleans 384.9 122.7 262.1 Atlanta 382.5 97.6 284.9 Green Bay 382.0 108.1 273.9 Carolina 373.2 135.0 238.2 Philadelphia 365.7 96.1 269.6 San Francisco 358.5 118.3 240.2 Minnesota 357.7 95.3 262.3 Seattle 357.5 158.5 198.9 N.Y. Giants 350.4 100.5 249.9 Chicago 344.7 117.9 226.7 Dallas 338.8 127.5 211.3 Detroit 322.3 102.0 220.3 Washington 313.7 116.9 196.9 Arizona 244.5 83.8 160.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Minnesota 308.2 109.7 198.5 Chicago 308.7 81.1 227.6 Dallas 321.8 91.3 230.5 San Francisco 344.6 110.6 234.0 Detroit 345.7 114.3 231.3 New Orleans 347.4 78.1 269.3 Green Bay 351.2 119.2 232.0 Washington 352.9 115.4 237.5 L.A. Rams 356.4 122.0 234.4 Carolina 357.1 108.0 249.1 Arizona 363.3 153.1 210.2 Seattle 363.7 115.1 248.6 N.Y. Giants 368.2 123.1 245.1 Tampa Bay 376.3 124.9 251.4 Atlanta 381.3 127.1 254.1 Philadelphia 384.7 102.0 282.7

