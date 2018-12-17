|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|5982
|1602
|4380
|Pittsburgh
|5681
|1315
|4366
|New England
|5530
|1633
|3897
|L.A. Chargers
|5488
|1706
|3782
|Indianapolis
|5341
|1511
|3830
|Baltimore
|5175
|1986
|3189
|Houston
|5089
|1825
|3264
|Cleveland
|4981
|1697
|3284
|Denver
|4932
|1725
|3207
|Oakland
|4814
|1387
|3427
|Cincinnati
|4567
|1455
|3112
|Jacksonville
|4469
|1567
|2902
|Tennessee
|4449
|1831
|2618
|Miami
|4230
|1577
|2653
|N.Y. Jets
|4178
|1471
|2707
|Buffalo
|4108
|1746
|2362
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|4063
|1226
|2837
|Buffalo
|4091
|1467
|2624
|Jacksonville
|4458
|1674
|2784
|Tennessee
|4606
|1544
|3062
|L.A. Chargers
|4608
|1452
|3156
|Pittsburgh
|4669
|1356
|3313
|Indianapolis
|4781
|1450
|3331
|Houston
|4852
|1236
|3616
|N.Y. Jets
|5171
|1763
|3408
|New England
|5218
|1627
|3591
|Denver
|5293
|1683
|3610
|Oakland
|5393
|2050
|3343
|Cleveland
|5616
|1765
|3851
|Miami
|5632
|2033
|3599
|Kansas City
|5732
|1777
|3955
|Cincinnati
|5782
|1993
|3789
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|5906
|1807
|4099
|Tampa Bay
|5832
|1368
|4464
|Atlanta
|5310
|1270
|4040
|Green Bay
|5190
|1494
|3696
|San Francisco
|5099
|1728
|3371
|New Orleans
|5057
|1629
|3428
|Minnesota
|5025
|1330
|3695
|Philadelphia
|4966
|1384
|3582
|Carolina
|4915
|1786
|3129
|Seattle
|4898
|2168
|2730
|N.Y. Giants
|4864
|1424
|3440
|Dallas
|4850
|1832
|3018
|Chicago
|4842
|1676
|3166
|Detroit
|4611
|1444
|3167
|Washington
|4414
|1592
|2822
|Arizona
|3404
|1153
|2251
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|4352
|1170
|3182
|Minnesota
|4400
|1560
|2840
|Dallas
|4444
|1307
|3137
|New Orleans
|4535
|1009
|3526
|Carolina
|4584
|1271
|3313
|San Francisco
|4844
|1569
|3275
|Detroit
|4845
|1615
|3230
|Green Bay
|4895
|1738
|3157
|Arizona
|4989
|2028
|2961
|Washington
|5003
|1632
|3371
|Seattle
|5036
|1572
|3464
|L.A. Rams
|5083
|1726
|3357
|N.Y. Giants
|5121
|1798
|3323
|Atlanta
|5283
|1766
|3517
|Philadelphia
|5405
|1468
|3937
|Tampa Bay
|5413
|1794
|3619
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|427.3
|114.4
|312.9
|Pittsburgh
|405.8
|93.9
|311.9
|New England
|395.0
|116.6
|278.4
|L.A. Chargers
|392.0
|121.9
|270.1
|Indianapolis
|381.5
|107.9
|273.6
|Baltimore
|369.6
|141.9
|227.8
|Houston
|363.5
|130.4
|233.1
|Cleveland
|355.8
|121.2
|234.6
|Denver
|352.3
|123.2
|229.1
|Oakland
|343.9
|99.1
|244.8
|Cincinnati
|326.2
|103.9
|222.3
|Jacksonville
|319.2
|111.9
|207.3
|Tennessee
|317.8
|130.8
|187.0
|Miami
|302.1
|112.6
|189.5
|N.Y. Jets
|298.4
|105.1
|193.4
|Buffalo
|293.4
|124.7
|168.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|290.2
|87.6
|202.6
|Buffalo
|292.2
|104.8
|187.4
|Jacksonville
|318.4
|119.6
|198.9
|Tennessee
|329.0
|110.3
|218.7
|L.A. Chargers
|329.1
|103.7
|225.4
|Pittsburgh
|333.5
|96.9
|236.6
|Indianapolis
|341.5
|103.6
|237.9
|Houston
|346.6
|88.3
|258.3
|N.Y. Jets
|369.4
|125.9
|243.4
|New England
|372.7
|116.2
|256.5
|Denver
|378.1
|120.2
|257.9
|Oakland
|385.2
|146.4
|238.8
|Cleveland
|401.1
|126.1
|275.1
|Miami
|402.3
|145.2
|257.1
|Kansas City
|409.4
|126.9
|282.5
|Cincinnati
|413.0
|142.4
|270.6
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|421.9
|129.1
|292.8
|Tampa Bay
|416.6
|97.7
|318.9
|New Orleans
|389.0
|125.3
|263.7
|Atlanta
|379.3
|90.7
|288.6
|Carolina
|378.1
|137.4
|240.7
|Green Bay
|370.7
|106.7
|264.0
|San Francisco
|364.2
|123.4
|240.8
|Minnesota
|358.9
|95.0
|263.9
|Philadelphia
|354.7
|98.9
|255.9
|Seattle
|349.9
|154.9
|195.0
|N.Y. Giants
|347.4
|101.7
|245.7
|Dallas
|346.4
|130.9
|215.6
|Chicago
|345.9
|119.7
|226.1
|Detroit
|329.4
|103.1
|226.2
|Washington
|315.3
|113.7
|201.6
|Arizona
|243.1
|82.4
|160.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|310.9
|83.6
|227.3
|Minnesota
|314.3
|111.4
|202.9
|Dallas
|317.4
|93.4
|224.1
|San Francisco
|346.0
|112.1
|233.9
|Detroit
|346.1
|115.4
|230.7
|New Orleans
|348.8
|77.6
|271.2
|Green Bay
|349.6
|124.1
|225.5
|Carolina
|352.6
|97.8
|254.8
|Arizona
|356.4
|144.9
|211.5
|Washington
|357.4
|116.6
|240.8
|Seattle
|359.7
|112.3
|247.4
|L.A. Rams
|363.1
|123.3
|239.8
|N.Y. Giants
|365.8
|128.4
|237.4
|Atlanta
|377.4
|126.1
|251.2
|Philadelphia
|386.1
|104.9
|281.2
|Tampa Bay
|386.6
|128.1
|258.5
