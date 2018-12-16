Werner scores 2 again, Leipzig tightens grip on 4th place

BERLIN (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner again scored twice to help Leipzig consolidate fourth place in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 home win over Mainz on Sunday.

Yussuf Poulsen also scored two goals as Leipzig maintained its unbeaten record at home this season and tightened its grip on the last qualification place for the Champions League.

Leipzig stayed two points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and two behind Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund leads Bayern and Gladbach by nine points after 15 rounds.

If Werner scores in the league, fans have got used to expecting another goal — with his 10 goals coming in five games.

The former Stuttgart striker sealed Leipzig’s win in the 74th and claimed his second goal in the 88th off an assist from Poulsen, who grabbed two goals in five minutes in the first half.

Karim Onisiwo pulled one back before the break for Mainz, which remained 10th.

FRANKFURT FIFTH

Frankfurt, which has been impressing with its performances in the Europa League, bounced back from two successive defeats in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen to stay in pursuit of Leipzig in the race for Champions League qualification.

Filip Kostic set up Danny da Costa to score against his former side in the first half, then grabbed Frankfurt’s second before the hour-mark.

Karim Bellarabi gave Leverkusen hope in the 65th, but Kevin Volland missed a good chance for an equalizer in injury time.

