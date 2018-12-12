Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wichita State holds Jacksonville St. at bay with 69-65 win

December 12, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65 on Wednesday night.

McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers (5-4). He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Echenique scored 12 points shooting 6 of 8 with seven rebounds.

Despite shooting 5 of 18 from 3-point range, the Shockers were 29 of 67 (43 percent) to 38 percent (24 of 63) for the Gamecocks.

Ty Hudson and Marlon Hunter led Jacksonville State (5-4) with 15 points apiece and Jason Burnell and Jamall Gregory each scored 10.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley