Wieskamp scores 24, No. 23 Iowa routs Savannah State 110-64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 24 points, Jordan Bohannon had 18 on six 3s and No. 23 Iowa blew past Savannah State 110-64 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Tyler Cook scored 16 points in 17 minutes for the Hawkeyes (10-2). They played without center Luka Garza, who recently tweaked his ankle, an injury that isn’t expected to be serious.

Iowa also was without backup point guard Connor McCaffery (concussion protocol), but none of that mattered against the overwhelmed Tigers (3-11).

The Hawkeyes needed just six minutes to jump ahead 29-8, and from there the game resembled a glorified workout. It was so noncompetitive that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery put in a pair of walk-ons, Austin Ash and Michael Baer, midway through the first half with his team up 38-11.

Iowa had three runs of 10-0 or better in the first 12 minutes, and Ash’s 3 made it 53-18. The Hawkeyes broke the 100-point mark on a Mashe Dailey 3 with 4:31 to go.

Zach Sellers had 18 points for Savannah State, which has lost seven in a row.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have one more tuneup before Big Ten play resumes in 2019. Iowa, which is 0-2 in the league after losing at home to Wisconsin and on the road against Michigan State, opens at Purdue before hosting No. 25 Nebraska.

Savannah State: The Tigers entered play having shot 540 3s, by far the most in the country. But they connected on just 28.6 percent of those, which ranked 322nd out of 351 Division I teams. Savannah State was just 9 of 33 on 3s against Iowa.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Bryant on Dec. 29.

Savannah State plays at Coppin State on Jan. 5.

