Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Blackhawks Sums

December 27, 2018 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 1 0 1—2
Chicago 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 18 (Strome, Gustafsson), 4:02. 2, Minnesota, Parise 16 (Staal), 15:00. Penalties_Niederreiter, MIN, (holding stick), 10:43; Perlini, CHI, (tripping), 12:58.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Saad 10 (Kahun, Toews), 0:23. 4, Chicago, Kane 19 (Gustafsson, Toews), 3:53 (pp). Penalties_Staal, MIN, (tripping), 3:39; Keith, CHI, (high sticking), 4:38; Stalock, MIN, served by Zucker, (delay of game), 6:07.

Third Period_5, Chicago, Saad 11 (DeBrincat), 12:17 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Staal 13 (Suter, Granlund), 19:09. 7, Chicago, Kane 20 (Strome), 19:33. Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 4:37; Staal, MIN, (tripping), 10:56.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 15-16-17_48. Chicago 4-11-5_20.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Chicago 2 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 5-3-0 (9 shots-8 saves), Dubnyk 12-13-3 (10-7). Chicago, Delia 2-0-0 (48-46).

A_21,735 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union