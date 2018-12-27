Wild-Blackhawks Sums

Minnesota 1 0 1—2 Chicago 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 18 (Gustafsson, Strome), 4:02. 2, Minnesota, Parise 16 (Staal), 15:00. Penalties_Niederreiter, MIN, (holding stick), 10:43; Perlini, CHI, (tripping), 12:58.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Saad 10 (Toews, Kahun), 0:23. 4, Chicago, Kane 19 (Toews, Gustafsson), 3:53 (pp). Penalties_Staal, MIN, (tripping), 3:39; Keith, CHI, (high sticking), 4:38; Stalock, MIN, served by Zucker, (delay of game), 6:07.

Third Period_5, Chicago, Saad 11 (DeBrincat), 12:17 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Staal 13 (Granlund, Suter), 19:09. 7, Chicago, Kane 20 (Strome), 19:33. Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 4:37; Staal, MIN, (tripping), 10:56.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 15-16-17_48. Chicago 4-11-5_20.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Chicago 2 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 5-3-0 (9 shots-8 saves), Dubnyk 12-13-3 (10-7). Chicago, Delia 2-0-0 (48-46).

A_21,735 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bryan Pancich.

