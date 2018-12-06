Wild-Flames Sum

Minnesota 0 0 0—0 Calgary 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 14 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 0:50.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Lindholm 15 (Gaudreau, Giordano), 1:13.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-14-6_31. Calgary 8-9-3_20.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 5; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 5-3-0 (20 shots-18 saves). Calgary, Smith 10-7-1 (31-31).

A_17,690 (19,289). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy.

