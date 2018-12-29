Wild-Jets Sum

Minnesota 1 1 1—3 Winnipeg 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Bartkowski 1 (Foligno), 9:28.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Coyle 6 (Parise, Kunin), 2:17.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 24 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 7:21 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Fehr 5 (Parise), 19:13.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-7-7_25. Winnipeg 6-10-11_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 0; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 13-13-3 (27 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-11-1 (24-22).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:24.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.