Wild-Jets Sums

December 29, 2018 6:38 pm
 
Minnesota 1 1 1—3
Winnipeg 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Bartkowski 1 (Foligno), 9:28. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Coyle 6 (Parise, Kunin), 2:17. Penalties_Pateryn, MIN, (cross checking), 16:53.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 24 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 7:21 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Fehr 5 (Parise), 19:13. Penalties_Niederreiter, MIN, (holding), 5:44; Greenway, MIN, (slashing), 18:05; Perreault, WPG, (cross checking), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-7-7_25. Winnipeg 6-10-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 0; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 13-13-3 (27 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-11-1 (24-22).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:24.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

