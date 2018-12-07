Wild-Oilers Sums

Minnesota 1 0 1—2 Edmonton 3 0 4—7

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (McDavid), 4:14. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 8 (Nurse, Khaira), 7:44. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 15 (Russell, Gravel), 8:42. 4, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Hendricks, Brown), 10:38. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Zykov, EDM, (holding), 6:06; Klefbom, EDM, (holding stick), 10:50.

Third Period_5, Edmonton, Kassian 2 (Lucic, Benning), 1:51. 6, Minnesota, Niederreiter 4 (Coyle, Parise), 7:32. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 15 (McDavid), 10:34. 8, Edmonton, Chiasson 12 (Khaira), 13:48. 9, Edmonton, Nurse 3 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 17:09. Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN, (slashing), 17:48.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-14-10_33. Edmonton 13-9-10_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 10-9-2 (6 shots-3 saves), Stalock 5-3-0 (26-22). Edmonton, Talbot 7-9-1 (33-31).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.