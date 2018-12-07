Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Oilers Sums

December 7, 2018 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 1 0 1—2
Edmonton 3 0 4—7

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (McDavid), 4:14. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 8 (Nurse, Khaira), 7:44. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 15 (Russell, Gravel), 8:42. 4, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Hendricks, Brown), 10:38. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Zykov, EDM, (holding), 6:06; Klefbom, EDM, (holding stick), 10:50.

Third Period_5, Edmonton, Kassian 2 (Lucic, Benning), 1:51. 6, Minnesota, Niederreiter 4 (Coyle, Parise), 7:32. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 15 (McDavid), 10:34. 8, Edmonton, Chiasson 12 (Khaira), 13:48. 9, Edmonton, Nurse 3 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 17:09. Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN, (slashing), 17:48.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-14-10_33. Edmonton 13-9-10_32.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 10-9-2 (6 shots-3 saves), Stalock 5-3-0 (26-22). Edmonton, Talbot 7-9-1 (33-31).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus