Wild-Penguins Sum

December 20, 2018 10:09 pm
 
Minnesota 1 0 0—1
Pittsburgh 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Greenway 6 (Brodin, Coyle), 7:13. 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 8 (Guentzel), 13:30.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Rust 9 (Guentzel), 8:12.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 17-10-14_41. Pittsburgh 14-11-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-12-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 11-6-4 (41-40).

A_18,435 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Pierre Racicot.

