Wild-Penguins Sums

Minnesota 1 0 0—1 Pittsburgh 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Greenway 6 (Coyle, Brodin), 7:13. 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 8 (Guentzel), 13:30. Penalties_Granlund, MIN, (tripping), 8:09.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (slashing), 11:17.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Rust 9 (Guentzel), 8:12. Penalties_Zucker, MIN, (roughing), 3:20; Johnson, PIT, (roughing), 3:20; Brodin, MIN, (hooking), 4:48; Riikola, PIT, (hooking), 16:23; Minnesota bench, served by Niederreiter (too many men on the ice), 18:00.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 17-10-14_41. Pittsburgh 14-11-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-12-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 11-6-4 (41-40).

A_18,435 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Pierre Racicot.

