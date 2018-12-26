Listen Live Sports

Wild’s Dumba out at least 3 months after surgery

December 26, 2018 7:31 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to miss at least three months after surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle.

The Wild said Wednesday that Dumba’s surgery was performed by Dr. Brad Nelson at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.

The 24-year-old Dumba didn’t play in the last two periods of the Wild’s 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 15. He leads NHL defensemen with 12 goals and has 22 points overall in 32 games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

