William & Mary hold off Hampton 76-71

December 8, 2018 7:22 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and William & Mary survived despite shaky foul shooting late to beat Hampton 76-71 on Saturday.

Knight’s 3-point play with 1:38 left gave the Tribe (3-7) the lead for good at 72-69. Greg Heckstall’s pair of free throws cut the deficit to one for the Pirates (3-7) but Hampton went cold in the final minute, missing three field-goal attempts and a pair of free throws. William & Mary made 4 of 8 free throws to hold on.

Justin Pierce added 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Tribe, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jermaine Marrow scored 31 to lead the Pirates.

Hampton trailed for most of the first half but took the momentum early in the second and had its largest lead at 57-48 with 13:32 left in the game. William & Mary rallied back into the lead with a 13-1 run capped by Chase Audige’s pair of free throws to make it 66-62 with 4:34 left.

