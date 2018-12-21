Williams’ 7 3-pointers lift Hornets past Pistons 98-86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marvin Williams poured in 24 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons for the third time this season, 98-86 on Friday night.

The 32-year-old Williams finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and his 24 points were a season-high as the Hornets moved back ahead of the Pistons for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kemba Walker finished with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and hit two 3-pointers down the stretch to seal Charlotte’s second straight win at home.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons, who shot 39 percent from the floor and scored their fewest points of the season.

The Hornets opened a 15-point lead in the third quarter behind 13 points by Williams.

But Pistons would cut the lead to three with five minutes left in the game after the Hornets missed their first eight shots of the fourth quarter.

Enter Jeremy Lamb.

Lamb, who beat the Pistons on a last-second jumper 10 days ago, shook off a cold shooting night and scored on a driving left-handed layup and then buried a deep 3-pointer.

Walker followed by burying back-to-back 3s, the first coming after shaking off a defender. Walker even seemed to impress himself, smiling wide and holding his hands over his head mouthing the words “Oh my!” After his second, he ran back down the court lifting his legs high in the air while pumping his arms, knowing he had all but sealed the game.

Pistons: Bench was outscored 36-23. … Shot 23.5 percent from 3-point range. .. Only made 14 of 22 free throws.

Hornets: Cody Zeller fouled out with 4:17 left and the Hornets leading 83-78. … Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points and Willy Hernangomez had 11 off the bench.

Pistons: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Hornets: Visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

