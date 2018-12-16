Listen Live Sports

Williams, No. 12 Texas women pull away from Stetson 65-46

December 16, 2018 4:08 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danni Williams scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas overcame miserable long-range shooting to defeat Stetson 65-46 on Sunday.

Williams took the first two 3-pointers, hitting the second early in the game, but then the Longhorns (8-2) proceeded to miss their next 16 attempts behind the arc before Williams connected again in the closing seconds of the third quarter. That produced a 44-32 lead and the Longhorns steadily pulled away.

Charlie Collier and Destiny Littleton added 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench for the Longhorns, who shot 42 percent despite finishing 3 of 21 from distance. Williams had eight rebounds to help a 46-18 advantage on the boards.

In her seventh season at Texas, coach Karen Aston picked up her 150th win against 64 losses. In 12 seasons as a collegiate coach, she is 251-127.

Day’Neshia Banks had 14 points for the Hatters (2-7).

