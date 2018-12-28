Listen Live Sports

Winnipeg Jets D Dustin Byfuglien fined for slashing

December 28, 2018 1:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.

The league announced the $2,500 fine on Friday.

The slashing occurred 17:51 into the third period of Calgary’s 4-1 win Thursday night at Winnipeg. Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

