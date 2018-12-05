Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Hawks, Box

December 5, 2018 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (131)

Satoransky 5-7 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 9-19 0-0 20, Bryant 5-8 5-5 16, Rivers 3-12 2-2 9, Beal 12-22 10-13 36, White 0-0 0-0 0, Oubre Jr. 5-10 7-8 19, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 5-11 0-0 12, Smith 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 46-95 27-32 131.

ATLANTA (117)

Huerter 2-6 2-2 8, Collins 12-17 0-1 26, Dedmon 3-9 3-4 10, Young 4-13 5-9 14, Bazemore 8-18 4-4 22, Bembry 4-11 0-0 8, Len 0-3 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-1 3-4 3, Lin 1-1 0-0 2, Dorsey 3-6 4-5 11, Carter 4-7 2-2 13, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 23-31 117.

Washington 33 39 31 28—131
Atlanta 25 24 45 23—117

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-38 (Satoransky 2-3, Oubre Jr. 2-5, Beal 2-6, Morris 2-7, Porter Jr. 2-9, Bryant 1-2, Rivers 1-5, Smith 0-1), Atlanta 12-38 (Carter 3-6, Collins 2-4, Huerter 2-5, Bazemore 2-9, Dorsey 1-3, Young 1-4, Dedmon 1-5, Bembry 0-2). Fouled Out_Bazemore. Rebounds_Washington 49 (Porter Jr. 11), Atlanta 43 (Collins 14). Assists_Washington 35 (Beal 9), Atlanta 28 (Bazemore, Bembry 6). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Atlanta 27. A_12,551 (18,118).

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus