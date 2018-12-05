Wizards-Hawks, Box

WASHINGTON (131)

Satoransky 5-7 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 9-19 0-0 20, Bryant 5-8 5-5 16, Rivers 3-12 2-2 9, Beal 12-22 10-13 36, White 0-0 0-0 0, Oubre Jr. 5-10 7-8 19, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 5-11 0-0 12, Smith 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 46-95 27-32 131.

ATLANTA (117)

Huerter 2-6 2-2 8, Collins 12-17 0-1 26, Dedmon 3-9 3-4 10, Young 4-13 5-9 14, Bazemore 8-18 4-4 22, Bembry 4-11 0-0 8, Len 0-3 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-1 3-4 3, Lin 1-1 0-0 2, Dorsey 3-6 4-5 11, Carter 4-7 2-2 13, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 23-31 117.

Washington 33 39 31 28—131 Atlanta 25 24 45 23—117

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-38 (Satoransky 2-3, Oubre Jr. 2-5, Beal 2-6, Morris 2-7, Porter Jr. 2-9, Bryant 1-2, Rivers 1-5, Smith 0-1), Atlanta 12-38 (Carter 3-6, Collins 2-4, Huerter 2-5, Bazemore 2-9, Dorsey 1-3, Young 1-4, Dedmon 1-5, Bembry 0-2). Fouled Out_Bazemore. Rebounds_Washington 49 (Porter Jr. 11), Atlanta 43 (Collins 14). Assists_Washington 35 (Beal 9), Atlanta 28 (Bazemore, Bembry 6). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Atlanta 27. A_12,551 (18,118).

