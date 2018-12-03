Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Knicks, Box

December 3, 2018 10:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (110)

Porter Jr. 6-9 0-0 15, Satoransky 1-4 0-0 3, Bryant 3-4 2-2 8, Wall 7-20 3-4 18, Beal 12-25 1-1 27, Oubre Jr. 8-11 0-0 21, Green 0-1 0-1 0, Morris 7-13 3-4 18, Mahinmi 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 44-92 9-12 110.

NEW YORK (107)

Hezonja 2-7 4-4 9, Vonleh 5-10 0-0 11, Kanter 6-10 1-2 13, Mudiay 6-15 2-2 16, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 2-3 20, Knox 3-11 2-4 8, M.Robinson 1-2 2-2 4, Lee 1-4 4-5 7, Trier 0-4 2-4 2, Dotson 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 37-90 21-28 107.

Washington 26 26 34 24—110
New York 32 29 19 27—107

3-Point Goals_Washington 13-32 (Oubre Jr. 5-6, Porter Jr. 3-4, Beal 2-8, Morris 1-3, Satoransky 1-3, Wall 1-5, Bryant 0-1, Rivers 0-2), New York 12-34 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Dotson 3-6, Mudiay 2-5, Lee 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Hezonja 1-4, Trier 0-3, Knox 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Beal 8), New York 55 (Kanter 16). Assists_Washington 30 (Wall 15), New York 20 (Knox, Mudiay 4). Total Fouls_Washington 24, New York 14. Technicals_Beal, New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_19,440 (19,812).

