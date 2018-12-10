Wizards-Pacers, Box

WASHINGTON (101)

Satoransky 2-6 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-6 2-2 10, Rivers 5-9 1-3 13, Beal 10-27 6-7 30, Green 3-8 0-0 8, Oubre Jr. 9-14 4-7 23, Dekker 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 2-11 1-2 6, Mahinmi 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 37-88 17-24 101.

INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 8-15 3-4 22, Young 6-10 0-0 14, Turner 11-16 2-3 26, Collison 3-7 3-3 10, Evans 7-13 3-5 18, McDermott 1-3 1-1 3, Sabonis 3-4 5-6 11, Joseph 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-76 17-22 109.

Washington 33 17 25 26—101 Indiana 29 30 28 22—109

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-30 (Beal 4-9, Green 2-5, Rivers 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Morris 1-6, Satoransky 0-1, Dekker 0-1), Indiana 10-20 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Turner 2-3, Young 2-3, Holiday 1-1, Collison 1-2, Evans 1-4, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Morris 7), Indiana 50 (Turner, Young 12). Assists_Washington 22 (Satoransky, Rivers 4), Indiana 29 (Collison 17). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Indiana 25. Technicals_Morris, Beal, Turner. A_14,645 (20,000).

