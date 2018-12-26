Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Pistons, Box

December 26, 2018 9:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (95)

Green 1-2 2-2 4, Ariza 5-14 1-1 16, Bryant 3-3 1-2 7, Wall 9-19 1-1 21, Beal 10-23 0-0 21, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-12 3-4 12, Mahinmi 4-5 2-3 10, Satoransky 1-2 0-0 2, Randle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 10-13 95.

DETROIT (106)

Bullock 1-6 2-2 5, Griffin 9-19 1-1 23, Drummond 6-11 4-4 16, Jackson 5-13 6-6 19, Brown 3-7 1-2 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Leuer 1-2 1-1 3, Pachulia 2-3 1-1 5, Galloway 8-12 2-2 22, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 18-19 106.

Washington 28 27 17 23— 95
Detroit 27 27 31 21—106

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-33 (Ariza 5-10, Wall 2-7, Morris 1-6, Beal 1-7, Satoransky 0-1, Randle 0-2), Detroit 14-37 (Galloway 4-7, Griffin 4-9, Jackson 3-7, Johnson 1-3, Brown 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Leuer 0-1, Pachulia 0-1, Calderon 0-2). Fouled Out_Mahinmi. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Wall 7), Detroit 46 (Drummond 11). Assists_Washington 17 (Wall 8), Detroit 25 (Griffin, Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Detroit 20. Technicals_Morris, Mahinmi, Wall, Drummond. A_17,534 (20,491).

