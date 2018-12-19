Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Rockets, Box

December 19, 2018 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (118)

Ariza 7-15 0-0 15, J.Green 5-9 2-3 12, Bryant 5-6 0-0 12, Wall 5-12 8-8 18, Beal 10-17 5-6 28, Dekker 7-8 0-0 15, Brown Jr. 0-3 0-2 0, Morris 2-6 1-2 5, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 3, McRae 1-2 0-0 2, Randle 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 45-84 18-23 118.

HOUSTON (136)

Gordon 6-12 0-1 16, Tucker 4-5 0-0 11, Capela 9-13 2-4 20, Paul 7-11 2-2 21, Harden 10-18 9-9 35, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Carter-Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-8 3-5 9, G.Green 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 47-85 16-21 136.

Washington 28 30 32 28—118
Houston 34 36 31 35—136

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-30 (Beal 3-7, Randle 2-2, Bryant 2-2, Dekker 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Ariza 1-8, Morris 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Wall 0-3), Houston 26-55 (Harden 6-11, Paul 5-9, G.Green 4-7, Gordon 4-9, Tucker 3-4, House Jr. 2-8, Clark 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-3, Chriss 0-1, Knight 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Ariza 6), Houston 41 (Capela 12). Assists_Washington 28 (Wall 12), Houston 30 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Houston 21. A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency