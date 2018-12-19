Wizards-Rockets, Box

WASHINGTON (118)

Ariza 7-15 0-0 15, J.Green 5-9 2-3 12, Bryant 5-6 0-0 12, Wall 5-12 8-8 18, Beal 10-17 5-6 28, Dekker 7-8 0-0 15, Brown Jr. 0-3 0-2 0, Morris 2-6 1-2 5, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 3, McRae 1-2 0-0 2, Randle 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 45-84 18-23 118.

HOUSTON (136)

Gordon 6-12 0-1 16, Tucker 4-5 0-0 11, Capela 9-13 2-4 20, Paul 7-11 2-2 21, Harden 10-18 9-9 35, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Carter-Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-8 3-5 9, G.Green 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 47-85 16-21 136.

Washington 28 30 32 28—118 Houston 34 36 31 35—136

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-30 (Beal 3-7, Randle 2-2, Bryant 2-2, Dekker 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Ariza 1-8, Morris 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Wall 0-3), Houston 26-55 (Harden 6-11, Paul 5-9, G.Green 4-7, Gordon 4-9, Tucker 3-4, House Jr. 2-8, Clark 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-3, Chriss 0-1, Knight 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Ariza 6), Houston 41 (Capela 12). Assists_Washington 28 (Wall 12), Houston 30 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Houston 21. A_18,055 (18,500).

