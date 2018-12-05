Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards’ Wall to miss game vs. Hawks for personal reasons

December 5, 2018 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Wizards guard John Wall is out for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of personal reasons.

An All-Star the last five years, Wall will miss his first game of the season. He is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 assists.

Wall’s 9.2 career assists average ranks second among active players.

The Hawks will be without starter Taurean Prince for the next three weeks after the forward injured his left ankle in Monday’s loss to Golden State.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Washington (10-14) has won two straight and four of six. Atlanta (5-19), riding a three-game losing streak, has the NBA’s third-worst record.

___

For more AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon