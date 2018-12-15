Wolves secure third straight win by beating Bournemouth 2-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — An early goal from Raul Jimenez and a late strike by substitute Ivan Cavaleiro guided Wolverhampton to a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Following wins against Chelsea and Newcastle in the past 10 days, Wolverhampton has recorded three consecutive victories in the top division for the first time since March 1980.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s promoted side is up to seventh in the standings, while Bournemouth remained in mid-table after slumping to a sixth loss in seven league games.

Wolverhampton went ahead after 12 minutes when visiting defender Charlie Daniels gave the ball away to Diogo Jota. He advanced towards goal and dragged a shot into the path of Jimenez, who tapped the ball home from six meters.

Junior Stanislas struck the crossbar for Bournemouth and Rui Patricio saved well from Jefferson Lerma before Wolverhampton sealed victory in injury time when Costa’s throughball put Cavaleiro one-on-one with the goalkeeper and he beat Asmir Begovic.

