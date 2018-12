By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 3 SOUTH

James Madison 68, Dayton 55

Mount St. Mary’s 69, Gardner-Webb 62

SC State 67, Bob Jones 51

UNC-Asheville 92, Warren Wilson 31

MIDWEST

DePaul 102, Temple 88

Loyola of Chicago 64, W. Michigan 53

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 94, Central Christian College of Kansas 47

___

