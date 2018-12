By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 3 SOUTH

James Madison 68, Dayton 55

Mount St. Mary’s 69, Gardner-Webb 62

SC State 67, Bob Jones 51

UNC-Asheville 92, Warren Wilson 31

MIDWEST

DePaul 102, Temple 88

IUPUI 64, Indiana St. 59

Loyola of Chicago 64, W. Michigan 53

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 94, Central Christian College of Kansas 47

