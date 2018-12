By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 4 EAST

Towson 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

SOUTH

W. Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, W. Illinois 68

Drake 91, Clarke 43

SE Missouri 82, Illinois at Springfield 46

FAR WEST

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 59

