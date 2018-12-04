Stony Brook 73, Sacred Heart 58
Towson 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
Yale 72, St. Peter’s 56
Belmont 83, Lipscomb 43
Georgia 61, Furman 38
New Orleans 66, Memphis 59
S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 54
Virginia Tech 55, Radford 44
W. Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 64
Wofford 107, Warren Wilson 30
Bradley 82, W. Illinois 68
Drake 91, Clarke 43
SE Missouri 82, Illinois at Springfield 46
S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 59
