The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 4, 2018 9:01 pm
 
Tuesday, Dec. 4
EAST

Stony Brook 73, Sacred Heart 58

Towson 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

Yale 72, St. Peter’s 56

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Lipscomb 43

Georgia 61, Furman 38

New Orleans 66, Memphis 59

S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 54

Virginia Tech 55, Radford 44

W. Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 64

Wofford 107, Warren Wilson 30

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, W. Illinois 68

Drake 91, Clarke 43

SE Missouri 82, Illinois at Springfield 46

FAR WEST

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 59

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports News

The Associated Press

