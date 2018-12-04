Tuesday, Dec. 4 EAST

Buffalo 84, Canisius 66

Maine 67, Harvard 60

Manhattan 60, Lafayette 49

Stony Brook 73, Sacred Heart 58

Towson 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

Yale 72, St. Peter’s 56

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Lipscomb 43

Georgia 61, Furman 38

Liberty 89, ETSU 86

Louisville 102, UT Martin 62

Middle Tennessee 67, Troy 64

New Orleans 66, Memphis 59

S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 54

Tulane 71, Nicholls 46

Virginia Tech 55, Radford 44

W. Carolina 68, SC-Upstate 64

Wofford 107, Warren Wilson 30

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, W. Illinois 68

Drake 91, Clarke 43

Illinois St. 61, Austin Peay 49

N. Iowa 64, North Dakota 60

SE Missouri 82, Illinois at Springfield 46

South Dakota 85, Missouri St. 74

UConn 98, Saint Louis 42

Wisconsin 67, Marshall 49

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 65, Tennessee Tech 42

Rio Grande 70, Texas A&M-CC 57

Texas State 92, St. Thomas (TX) 39

FAR WEST

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 59

Wyoming 78, Denver 74

