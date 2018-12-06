Auburn 81, Saint Joseph’s 70
Boston College 83, Bryant 46
Mount St. Mary’s 65, UMBC 52
New Hampshire 68, University of New England 44
St. John’s 56, Yale 52
Temple 59, Iona 39
Villanova 60, George Washington 45
Duke 66, UNLV 38
George Mason 72, Delaware 46
Kentucky 75, Rhode Island 52
North Alabama 79, Martin Methodist 48
SC State 88, Voorhees College 61
UNC-Greensboro 92, Lees-McRae 36
Loyola of Chicago 56, SIU-Edwardsville 43
Michigan 83, LIU Brooklyn 38
Vanderbilt 60, Ball St. 43
Stephen F. Austin 60, Montana St. 53
Texas A&M 68, Houston 52
Hawaii 69, Idaho 61
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.