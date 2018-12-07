Thursday, Dec. 6 EAST

Auburn 81, Saint Joseph’s 70

Boston College 83, Bryant 46

Mount St. Mary’s 65, UMBC 52

New Hampshire 68, University of New England 44

St. John’s 56, Yale 52

Temple 59, Iona 39

Villanova 60, George Washington 45

SOUTH

Duke 66, UNLV 38

George Mason 72, Delaware 46

Kentucky 75, Rhode Island 52

Mississippi St. 87, Marquette 82

North Alabama 79, Martin Methodist 48

SC State 88, Voorhees College 61

UNC-Greensboro 92, Lees-McRae 36

MIDWEST

Loyola of Chicago 56, SIU-Edwardsville 43

Michigan 83, LIU Brooklyn 38

Missouri 66, UMKC 59

Vanderbilt 60, Ball St. 43

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 60, Montana St. 53

Texas A&M 68, Houston 52

Texas-Arlington 80, Oral Roberts 62

FAR WEST

California Baptist 65, UC Riverside 57

Colorado 76, San Jose St. 64

Hawaii 69, Idaho 61

Idaho St. 80, Utah Valley 68

Pacific 75, Seattle 61

San Diego 60, Long Beach St. 56

