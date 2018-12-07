Friday, Dec. 7 EAST

Cal St.-Fullerton 69, St. Peter’s 45

Drexel 53, Manhattan 39

Kent St. 54, Robert Morris 46

St. Bonaventure 74, Siena 58

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Loyola (Md.) 70

UMass 71, Incarnate Word 59

SOUTH

Illinois St. 58, N. Kentucky 53

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 66, VCU 54

Dayton 72, Buffalo 59

E. Illinois 64, W. Illinois 62

Milwaukee 64, North Dakota 46

S. Illinois 82, N. Illinois 73

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 69, Southern U. 47

Boise St. 67, E. Washington 55

Montana 69, Grand Canyon 47

Navy 54, Air Force 47

