Saturday, Dec. 8 EAST

Army 61, Wagner 46

Bowling Green 74, Canisius 53

Maine 102, Brown 96

Marist 74, Albany (NY) 56

NC State 76, Georgetown 65

Penn 66, Iona 43

Providence 71, Mass.-Lowell 47

Rider 62, Binghamton 57

Stony Brook 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

UConn 99, Seton Hall 61

SOUTH

Clemson 80, Rhode Island 67

Maryland 87, James Madison 63

Mercer 57, Charlotte 40

Northwestern St. 94, Centenary College of Louisiana 51

Radford 57, Virginia 44

Richmond 67, Howard 60

SC-Upstate 101, Bob Jones 53

Wofford 101, Longwood 72

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Akron 47

E. Michigan 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 72

Green Bay 55, Wisconsin 46

Miami (Ohio) 68, Valparaiso 47

N. Illinois 86, W. Illinois 61

Nebraska 96, San Jose St. 63

Notre Dame 72, Toledo 56

Ohio 87, Coppin St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 80, Abilene Christian 68

TCU 71, Montana St. 49

