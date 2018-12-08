Army 61, Wagner 46
Bowling Green 74, Canisius 53
Maine 102, Brown 96
Marist 74, Albany (NY) 56
NC State 76, Georgetown 65
Penn 66, Iona 43
Providence 71, Mass.-Lowell 47
Rider 62, Binghamton 57
Stony Brook 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
UConn 99, Seton Hall 61
Clemson 80, Rhode Island 67
Maryland 87, James Madison 63
Mercer 57, Charlotte 40
Northwestern St. 94, Centenary College of Louisiana 51
Radford 57, Virginia 44
Richmond 67, Howard 60
SC-Upstate 101, Bob Jones 53
Wofford 101, Longwood 72
Butler 63, Akron 47
E. Michigan 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 72
Green Bay 55, Wisconsin 46
Miami (Ohio) 68, Valparaiso 47
N. Illinois 86, W. Illinois 61
Nebraska 96, San Jose St. 63
Notre Dame 72, Toledo 56
Ohio 87, Coppin St. 62
Arkansas 80, Abilene Christian 68
TCU 71, Montana St. 49
