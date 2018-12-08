Saturday, Dec. 8 EAST

Army 61, Wagner 46

Bowling Green 74, Canisius 53

Lafayette 73, Monmouth (NJ) 69

Lehigh 70, Sacred Heart 66

Maine 102, Brown 96

Marist 74, Albany (NY) 56

NC State 76, Georgetown 65

Penn 66, Iona 43

Princeton 54, Quinnipiac 42

Providence 71, Mass.-Lowell 47

Rider 62, Binghamton 57

Rutgers 60, Harvard 49

Stony Brook 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

UConn 99, Seton Hall 61

West Virginia 77, Pittsburgh 43

Wright St. 71, Drexel 63

Yale 58, Vermont 55

SOUTH

Alabama 69, Tulane 58

Alcorn St. 67, Fisk 64

Clemson 80, Rhode Island 67

Coastal Carolina 126, NC Wesleyan 65

Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 57

Marshall 86, Cleveland St. 64

Maryland 87, James Madison 63

Mercer 57, Charlotte 40

Mississippi 74, Savannah St. 51

Northwestern St. 94, Centenary College of Louisiana 51

Old Dominion 83, William & Mary 69

Radford 57, Virginia 44

Richmond 67, Howard 60

SC State 58, UNLV 49

SC-Upstate 101, Bob Jones 53

Sam Houston St. 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 62

UAB 91, McNeese St. 48

W. Kentucky 95, Bellarmine 57

Wake Forest 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 67

Wofford 101, Longwood 72

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Akron 47

Creighton 83, Wichita St. 71

E. Michigan 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 72

Green Bay 55, Wisconsin 46

Indiana St. 60, Ill.-Chicago 53

Iowa 72, IUPUI 58

Miami (Ohio) 68, Valparaiso 47

N. Illinois 86, W. Illinois 61

Nebraska 96, San Jose St. 63

Notre Dame 72, Toledo 56

Ohio 87, Coppin St. 62

S. Dakota St. 80, Drake 71

S. Illinois 73, E. Illinois 59

SE Missouri 54, Evansville 50

SIU-Edwardsville 82, Chicago St. 66

Texas Southern 69, Rio Grande 55

Youngstown St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 56

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 80, Abilene Christian 68

Kansas St. 53, UALR 47

Oklahoma St. 77, Houston Baptist 44

Rice 68, Prairie View 58

TCU 71, Montana St. 49

Texas A&M 84, Cent. Arkansas 27

Texas A&M-CC 84, Texas A&M International 36

Utah St. 57, North Texas 41

FAR WEST

California 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 78

California Baptist 93, Fresno Pacific 71

Denver 71, S. Utah 70

Idaho St. 65, Pepperdine 63

New Mexico 84, N. Arizona 55

Pacific 69, UC Santa Barbara 53

Wyoming 64, Idaho 61

