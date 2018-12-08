Army 61, Wagner 46
Bowling Green 74, Canisius 53
Lafayette 73, Monmouth (NJ) 69
Lehigh 70, Sacred Heart 66
Maine 102, Brown 96
Marist 74, Albany (NY) 56
NC State 76, Georgetown 65
Penn 66, Iona 43
Princeton 54, Quinnipiac 42
Providence 71, Mass.-Lowell 47
Rider 62, Binghamton 57
Rutgers 60, Harvard 49
Stony Brook 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
UConn 99, Seton Hall 61
West Virginia 77, Pittsburgh 43
Wright St. 71, Drexel 63
Yale 58, Vermont 55
Alabama 69, Tulane 58
Alcorn St. 67, Fisk 64
Clemson 80, Rhode Island 67
Coastal Carolina 126, NC Wesleyan 65
Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 57
Marshall 86, Cleveland St. 64
Maryland 87, James Madison 63
Mercer 57, Charlotte 40
Mississippi 74, Savannah St. 51
Northwestern St. 94, Centenary College of Louisiana 51
Old Dominion 83, William & Mary 69
Radford 57, Virginia 44
Richmond 67, Howard 60
SC State 58, UNLV 49
SC-Upstate 101, Bob Jones 53
Sam Houston St. 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 62
UAB 91, McNeese St. 48
W. Kentucky 95, Bellarmine 57
Wake Forest 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 67
Wofford 101, Longwood 72
Butler 63, Akron 47
Creighton 83, Wichita St. 71
E. Michigan 87, Purdue Fort Wayne 72
Green Bay 55, Wisconsin 46
Indiana St. 60, Ill.-Chicago 53
Iowa 72, IUPUI 58
Miami (Ohio) 68, Valparaiso 47
N. Illinois 86, W. Illinois 61
Nebraska 96, San Jose St. 63
Notre Dame 72, Toledo 56
Ohio 87, Coppin St. 62
S. Dakota St. 80, Drake 71
S. Illinois 73, E. Illinois 59
SE Missouri 54, Evansville 50
SIU-Edwardsville 82, Chicago St. 66
Texas Southern 69, Rio Grande 55
Youngstown St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 56
Arkansas 80, Abilene Christian 68
Kansas St. 53, UALR 47
Oklahoma St. 77, Houston Baptist 44
Rice 68, Prairie View 58
TCU 71, Montana St. 49
Texas A&M 84, Cent. Arkansas 27
Texas A&M-CC 84, Texas A&M International 36
Utah St. 57, North Texas 41
California 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 78
California Baptist 93, Fresno Pacific 71
Denver 71, S. Utah 70
Idaho St. 65, Pepperdine 63
New Mexico 84, N. Arizona 55
Pacific 69, UC Santa Barbara 53
Utah 78, BYU 67
Wyoming 64, Idaho 61
