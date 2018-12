By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 9 EAST

Hofstra 45, UMBC 42

La Salle 62, Norfolk St. 52

New Hampshire 74, Holy Cross 62

Villanova 76, Temple 68

Advertisement

SOUTH

Miami 78, New Orleans 38

Winthrop 58, Elon 57

MIDWEST

Indiana 98, Missouri St. 74

Iowa St. 87, North Dakota 35

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.