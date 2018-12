By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 10 EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 74, St. Peter’s 70

Towson 73, Saint Joseph’s 52

SOUTH

Maryland 83, Loyola (Md.) 48

Southern U. 77, Louisiana College 53

Advertisement

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Tougaloo 60

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.