By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 11 EAST

Fordham 68, Columbia 49

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 74, Erskine 50

Johnson C. Smith 53, NC A&T 50

LSU 86, McNeese St. 36

MIDWEST

Wichita St. 70, Grambling St. 61

FAR WEST

Nevada 75, Cal State Stanislaus 52

