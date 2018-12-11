Tuesday, Dec. 11 EAST

Fordham 68, Columbia 49

Hartford 65, Rhode Island 51

Princeton 79, Monmouth (NJ) 47

Stony Brook 53, Iona 51

Advertisement

Yale 62, Army 51

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 74, Erskine 50

Jackson St. 105, Spring Hill 57

Johnson C. Smith 53, NC A&T 50

LSU 86, McNeese St. 36

North Florida 62, FIU 53

Southern Miss. 66, Alcorn St. 47

UNC-Asheville 56, ETSU 55

MIDWEST

Illinois 84, Murray St. 52

Wichita St. 70, Grambling St. 61

FAR WEST

Nevada 75, Cal State Stanislaus 52

Portland St. 60, Grand Canyon 55

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.