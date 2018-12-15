Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 15, 2018 12:01 am
 
Friday, Dec. 14
EAST

NJIT 71, Colgate 53

Villanova 62, Georgia 56

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 109, Johnson & Wales (FL) 64

Georgia Southern 68, Coastal Georgia 46

Mississippi St. 86, Southern Miss. 42

Nicholls 55, Louisiana-Monroe 54

North Carolina 83, UNC-Greensboro 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 80, Nebraska-Omaha 60

S. Dakota St. 97, Savannah St. 49

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 73, Sam Houston St. 62

Texas A&M-CC 64, Schreiner 34

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, Antelope Valley College 65

Fresno St. 86, Cal State Stanislaus 51

Loyola Marymount 71, Long Beach St. 62

___

