NJIT 71, Colgate 53
Villanova 62, Georgia 56
Florida Gulf Coast 109, Johnson & Wales (FL) 64
Georgia Southern 68, Coastal Georgia 46
Mississippi St. 86, Southern Miss. 42
Nicholls 55, Louisiana-Monroe 54
North Carolina 83, UNC-Greensboro 62
Bradley 80, Nebraska-Omaha 60
S. Dakota St. 97, Savannah St. 49
Oral Roberts 73, Sam Houston St. 62
Texas A&M-CC 64, Schreiner 34
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, Antelope Valley College 65
Fresno St. 86, Cal State Stanislaus 51
Loyola Marymount 71, Long Beach St. 62
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.